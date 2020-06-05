COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Miss Universe queens Catriona Gray (left) and Pia Wurtzbach
Pia Wurtzbach via Instagram
Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach join forces to #JunkTerrorBill
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 11:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queens Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach, the latest Filipinas to win Miss Universe titles, are among the latest personalities to call for the scrapping of the anti-terrorism bill. 

In her Instagram account, Miss Universe 2018 posted the statement of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines about the bill. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There is so much happening in the world and in our nation right now, and I know alot of us want to just tune out because it all gets a bit overwhelming. But please, dont allow that to be the reason we revert into silence and turn a blind eye. We need to stay engaged because this is where our voices count. So let's help each other by creating spaces that help us keep each other informed and help us understand what's going on. I've taken the time to research and digest information and come to my own conclusions and I implore you all to do the same. I've created an IG story highlight with some resources. I'm not here to influence you to think a certain way, but I hope I can influence you to think for yourself. #JunkTerrorBill

A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on

"There is so much happening in the world and in our nation right now, and I know a lot of us want to just tune out because it all gets a bit overwhelming. But please, dont allow that to be the reason we revert into silence and turn a blind eye," Catriona wrote. 

"We need to stay engaged because this is where our voices count. So let's help each other by creating spaces that help us keep each other informed and help us understand what's going on," she added. 

The singer also said that she researched about the Anti-Terror Bill and she encouraged the Filipino people to do the same. 

"I've taken the time to research and digest information and come to my own conclusions and I implore you all to do the same. I've created an IG story highlight with some resources. I'm not here to influence you to think a certain way, but I hope I can influence you to think for yourself. #JunkTerrorBill," she said. 

Pia agreed with Catriona's post about the bill. 

"Yes!!! Thank you Queen!!! #JunkTerrorBill" Pia commented. 

