COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
In this file photo US singer Taylor Swift arrives for Universal Pictures' world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall on December 16, 2019 in New York City. Pop icon Taylor Swift hit out at Donald Trump on May 29 after the US president suggested law enforcement might shoot protesters angry over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police.
AFP/Angela Weiss
Taylor Swift joins call to junk 'Anti-Terror' Bill in Philippines
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 12:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Taylor Swift joined the call to junk the Anti-Terror Bill in the Philippines.

In her Instagram story yesterday, Taylor posted ways people can help on the issues surrounding the world today, including Junk Terror Bill.

“When you’re done: Educate yourself. This doesn’t go away once the topic isn’t trending,” the page reads.

Prior to this, Taylor hit out at Donald Trump on Friday after the US president suggested law enforcement might shoot protesters angry over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" Swift wrote on Twitter, where she has 86 million followers.

She cited Trump's controversial tweet in which he said, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts," before threatening: "We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump."

Trump sparked controversy with a late-night tweet on violent anti-police protests in Minneapolis, when he called protesters "THUGS" and warned of military intervention.

Twitter took the unprecedented step of hiding the tweet because it violated the platform's rules against "glorifying violence."

Hundreds of troops were deployed to the streets of Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday after a third night of rioting over police brutality against African Americans.

The demonstrators are outraged over the videotaped death of George Floyd, 46, while handcuffed on the ground and in custody of Minneapolis police on Monday. 

He died after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than five minutes.

In the past few years, Swift has opened up about politics after initially struggling to control her own voice as an artist who found massive fame at a young age.

She endorsed Democratic candidates in Tennessee in 2018 and has criticized Trump previously.

The White House defended Trump, saying he "clearly condemned" violence. — Reports from Agence France-Presse

RELATED: Stars react to 'Anti-Terror' Bill

ANTI-TERRORISM ACT TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse arrested in California
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Cole last visited the Philippines in 2018 as endorser of Filipino clothing brand Bench.
Entertainment
fbfb
Stars react to 'Anti-Terror' Bill
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
The bill states that any person who shall threaten to commit terrorism shall receive a penalty of 12 years in prison. The...
Entertainment
fbfb
Blackpink Lisa 'swindled' with 1B Won, Blinks hold YG liable
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Fed up Blinks are not buying it, saying that YG is just playing with fire as evidenced by the latest scandal.
Entertainment
fbfb
Solon cites 'May Bukas Pa' to make case for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales recalled that the ABS-CBN teleserye "May Bukas Pa" helped boost tourism in Bacolor, Pampa...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
23 hours ago
Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis raise P700K for mass testing in less than a day
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Moreover, there is a collective P1.8 million in standing bids as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Play in an empty venue sans live audience?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The PBA, UAAP and other indoor games are suspended until better, safer times.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Basketball has more drama than teleseryes
By Gil Villa | 1 day ago
Netflix has been killing when it comes to documentaries: Coronavirus, Explained, Tiger King and The Last Dance are a few titles...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
1 day ago
How Hyun Bin pulls off Smart TVC amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, many events were canceled or postponed, but Korean star Hyun Bin’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Pia Wurtzbach admits relationship with Jeremy Jauncey
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and businessman Jeremy Jauncey confirmed that they are dating. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with