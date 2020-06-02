COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Comedienne K Brosas
The STAR/File
Stars react to 'Anti-Terror' Bill
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 6:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities aired their reactions over the Anti-Terror Act of 2020, a bill certified as urgent by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The bill states that any person who shall threaten to commit terrorism shall receive a penalty of 12 years in prison. The same goes for anyone who proposes said acts and incites others, and any person who voluntarily and knowingly join any organization, association, or group that may be seen as terrorism.

Many fear that the bill may also restrict citizens from calling out corruption and silence the people the government swore to protect, and among them are celebrities.

"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta’s daughter Frankie Pangilinan said the bill is an infringement upon the people’s most basic human rights.

“Even tweeting any thoughts against the government can, and likely will, be considered an ‘act of terrorism’ under this bill. it’s an infringement upon our most basic human rights. #JunkTerrorBill,” she said.

IV of Spades former member and now solo artist Unique Salonga said: “Activism is not terrorism!#JunkTerrorBill.”

Performer Jess Connelly said a simple tweet with her opinion on injustices will allow the government to call her a terrorist.

“So pretty much something like tweeting MY opinion on factual injustices could allow the government to call me a terrorist & lock me up #JunkTerrorBillNOW” she said.  

Musician Kiana Valenciano posted on Twitter that this is not the time to be neutral.

“The world is bleeding. help out in whatever way you can. if you can't leave home, share those posts, make those online donations, educate yourself. open your mind and open your eyes to the injustice. it's 2020. no more excuses. this is not the time to be neutral,” she said.

Kapuso actresses Solenn Heussaff and Janine Gutierrez shared a link urging their followers to sign a petition.

“JUNK THE ANTI-TERRORISM BILL AND UPHOLD HUMAN RIGHTS! - Sign the petition!” they both wrote on their separate Twitter accounts.

Kapamilya comedienne K Brosas questioned the urgency of the bill in her Twitter account.

“Urgent?? Parang May mas dapat pong mauna kesa jan.. haaaay... Disappointed faceDisappointed faceDisappointed face #JunkTerrorBill,” she said.

ANTI-TERROR LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Calida fires back at Coco Martin during ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In today's congressional hearing on issues linked to the ABS-CBN Corp.’s legislative franchise, Solicitor General Jose...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
How Hyun Bin pulls off Smart TVC amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, many events were canceled or postponed, but Korean star Hyun Bin’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Solon cites 'May Bukas Pa' to make case for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Pampanga Rep. Aurelio Gonzales recalled that the ABS-CBN teleserye "May Bukas Pa" helped boost tourism in Bacolor, Pampa...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vilma Santos, Loren Legarda defend ABS-CBN franchise renewal anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Star For All Seasons” Vilma Santos-Recto defended ABS-CBN in a House hearing on the TV network's franc...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pia Wurtzbach admits relationship with Jeremy Jauncey
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and businessman Jeremy Jauncey confirmed that they are dating. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis raise P700K for mass testing in less than a day
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Moreover, there is a collective P1.8 million in standing bids as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
'Riverdale' star Cole Sprouse arrested in California
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Cole last visited the Philippines in 2018 as endorser of Filipino clothing brand Bench.
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Blackpink Lisa 'swindled' with 1B Won, Blinks hold YG liable
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Fed up Blinks are not buying it, saying that YG is just playing with fire as evidenced by the latest scandal.
Entertainment
fbfb
8 hours ago
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Play in an empty venue sans live audience?
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
The PBA, UAAP and other indoor games are suspended until better, safer times.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with