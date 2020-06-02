Stars react to 'Anti-Terror' Bill

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities aired their reactions over the Anti-Terror Act of 2020, a bill certified as urgent by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The bill states that any person who shall threaten to commit terrorism shall receive a penalty of 12 years in prison. The same goes for anyone who proposes said acts and incites others, and any person who voluntarily and knowingly join any organization, association, or group that may be seen as terrorism.

Many fear that the bill may also restrict citizens from calling out corruption and silence the people the government swore to protect, and among them are celebrities.

"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta’s daughter Frankie Pangilinan said the bill is an infringement upon the people’s most basic human rights.

“Even tweeting any thoughts against the government can, and likely will, be considered an ‘act of terrorism’ under this bill. it’s an infringement upon our most basic human rights. #JunkTerrorBill,” she said.

IV of Spades former member and now solo artist Unique Salonga said: “Activism is not terrorism!#JunkTerrorBill.”

Performer Jess Connelly said a simple tweet with her opinion on injustices will allow the government to call her a terrorist.

“So pretty much something like tweeting MY opinion on factual injustices could allow the government to call me a terrorist & lock me up #JunkTerrorBillNOW” she said.

Musician Kiana Valenciano posted on Twitter that this is not the time to be neutral.

“The world is bleeding. help out in whatever way you can. if you can't leave home, share those posts, make those online donations, educate yourself. open your mind and open your eyes to the injustice. it's 2020. no more excuses. this is not the time to be neutral,” she said.

Kapuso actresses Solenn Heussaff and Janine Gutierrez shared a link urging their followers to sign a petition.

“JUNK THE ANTI-TERRORISM BILL AND UPHOLD HUMAN RIGHTS! - Sign the petition!” they both wrote on their separate Twitter accounts.

Kapamilya comedienne K Brosas questioned the urgency of the bill in her Twitter account.

“Urgent?? Parang May mas dapat pong mauna kesa jan.. haaaay... Disappointed faceDisappointed faceDisappointed face #JunkTerrorBill,” she said.