Jeepney barker, garbage collector: Jericho Rosales recalls hardship before stardom

MANILA, Philippines — To help provide inspiration and hope especially during the ongoing lockdowns due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales reflected on his life in poverty, from collecting old newspapers and wires to award-winning actor.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Jericho said he came from a poor family and didn't go to college because they could not afford it.

?I thought about us all morning. This will take 3 minutes to read. think a lot of us have stopped dreaming and... Posted by Jericho Rosales Official on Sunday, May 17, 2020

"(I) think a lot of us have stopped dreaming and reaching our goals because of the negative factors around us- poverty, lack of support and the additional uncertainty we get from this pandemic. Or at least we deeply questioned them. Our tomorrows are filled with questions and cares. It is natural for us to think that way. We all are going through this and it is very hard," he said.

"I came from a poor family, went to 6 public schools in elementary and high school. Didn’t go to college because i didn’t know what career meant and we simply could not afford it. When i was young i collected discarded wires and old newspapers to be sold in junk shops in exchange for money and sometimes cheap cheese curls. I collected plastic trash from a dumpsite with my cousin, I sold ice buko (frozen coconut water with milk and sugar), sold fish in the market, became a jeepney 'barker,' a pizza boy and a driver."

But his dreams to get his family out of poverty fueled him to work hard.

"But I had a dream - to get myself and my family out of poverty and have our own house. That was my first major dream. I had faith in God and I also had time. So i prayed and prayed and never stopped learning new things. I kept moving. I kept my dream in front of me," he shared.

Jericho's big break came was when he joined the "Eat Bulaga" talent search "Mr. Pogi" in 1996. Since then, he became a household name in showbiz, starring in different blockbuster movies and top-rated teleseryes of ABS-CBN.

Although he did not enter college, he said: "Self-education, learning skills, surrounding yourself with forward thinking like-minded people and using your challenges as tools for self-improvement/development are keys to opening doors of opportunities."

"I learned to speak English by watching TV and movies. Forcing myself to read and talking to people gave me wonderful ideas and opened my eyes to new possibilities with a clearer vision for my life," he shared.

"They say dreams are only dreams and wishes will remain to be wishes but not until you do something about them. So keep dreaming, keep hoping and keep moving."

The actor, who has been with ABS-CBN for 23 years, recently joined Star Magic's vigil for the TV network's franchise renewal.

"Wala akong dahilan para hindi sumama dito, nandito lang ako para makisama sa pakikiusap sa pakikiapila, humihingi ng, humihiling na sana wag tapusin ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN," he said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

According to him, he wants ABS-CBN's franchise to be renewed not only to earn money from it, but because being an actor enables him to entertain and give hope.

"Hindi lang sa akin e, hindi lang sa karera ko, hindi lang sa bahay namin, sa mga kaibigan namin sa loob... tungkol ('to) sa kinabukasan... Para sa akin, nasa linya ako ng pag-entertain, maraming tao ang nagsasabi sa akin na 'Wag kang tumigil sa paggawa ng TV Series o anuman, dahil nabibigyan mo kami ng pag-asa, nabibigyan mo kami ng hope'," he shared.

"'Yun 'yung mga bagay na nagbibigay sa amin, sa akin at sa aming mga artista para sumigi pa, sige lang, sige lang, kaya nakikiisa ako sa mga tao dito di kinakailangan ng violence o anuman 'di ba? Mula sa puso lang talaga namin na mahalaga sa amin ang kumpanyang ito, ang ABS-CBN. Mahalaga ang media para sa amin hindi dahil may gusto tayong sirain, buwagin o anuman, ang punto ng lahat ng bagay na ito ay magkaisa-isa tayo, kasaganahan, kapayapaan, katalinuhan kung anu-anu pa na kabutihan, 'di ba? Para sa akin, 'yun ang dahilan kung bakit ako nandito."

