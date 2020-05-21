MOVIES
From left: Kapuso star Kisses Delavin; Kapamilya actor Baron Geisler
Kisses Delavin, Baron Geisler via Instagram, screengrab
Lockdown 'laban': What quarantine taught stars like Kisses Delavin, Baron Geisler
Maridol Ranoa-Bismark (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — As we know by now, prolonged lockdowns can test someone even with the patience of Job. Our celebrities, human as they are, are no exceptions. They feel the pain of isolation, the crunch of inactivity, the agony of waiting.

But as our roster of interviewed celebrities show, they do not wallow in what ifs and what-might-have-beens. They go proactive, and rise above the desolation. They make the most of the situation, and turn the trials into learning experiences.

Let’s get it straight from them.

Kisses Delavin

"I follow precautionary measures for everyone’s safety. I stay home, where I frequently wash my hands, I boost my immune system by eating fruits and vegetables, taking vitamins and working out. I also get eight hours of sleep a day."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Baron Geisler

"I learned to be more grateful about the little things that I usually take for granted when we all had freedom to do things outside like errand runs, going to the grocery, going to work, attending meetings, etc. I noticed that I tend to pray more about a lot of people, even those I don't know, but who, I feel are having it worse.

I've been away from my family for months because of this ECQ. That's been keeping me sad most of the time. But at the same time, they're also the reason why I have to be strong and keep my faith that all will be well very soon."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jon Santos

"I am reminded that heroes do not  have to have flowing capes, iron armors, magic wands or hammers and swords forged by the gods. They can be common kababayans in scrubs, labgowns, uniforms. Their weapons are their skills, wisdom and heart."

Isabella de Leon

"I learned the importance of staying in touch with families and friends even just through video calls. This is the perfect time to have deep and meaningful conversations with them. I learned how to resonate with myself. Our body and mind is our home and we have to learn how to love it and live with it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Teejay Marquez

"I have learned and appreciated the importance of our main core value as a Filipino which is RESILIENCY. We've been through a lot! Filipinos have the ability to always adapt and bounce back when things don't go as planned and I appreciate that RESILIENCY truly runs in our Filipino blood."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

