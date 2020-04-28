Crowned in time of 'corona': Miss Supranational Ecuador picked via online pageant

MANILA, Philippines — Concurso Nacional de Belleza Ecuador has named Justeen Cruz Lara as Ecuador's representative to Miss Supranational in a virtual selection held recently.

The organization was forced to cancel the finals set for May 23 due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, so they held an online selection instead.

The chosen one is a 22-year-old interior design student who lives in New Jersey, USA. She was Miss Ecuador New Jersey 2018.

“Thanks to the [Concurso Nacional de Belleza Ecuador] organization for this wonderful opportunity! Now they are my second family. When you dream something with so much affirmation and work very hard for it, the universe conspires to make it happen!” Justeen wrote on Instagram.

Apart from Justeen, also chosen in the online selection was Miss Grand Ecuador 2020 Lisseth Naranjo.

The organization, however, has not yet to announced the country's representative to Miss World.

