MOVIES
MUSIC
Miss World England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee
Bhasha Mukherjee via Facebook
'Corona' over crown: Miss World England drops pageant duties to serve as COVID-19 frontliner
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2020 - 11:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee returned to the United Kingdom from overseas charity work to continue her career as a doctor in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The beauty queen took a career break as a junior doctor after competing at the Miss World pageant in December 2019.

"I was invited to Africa, to Turkey, then to India, Pakistan and several other Asian countries to be an ambassador for various charity work," Bhasha said in a CNN interview.

Since the COVID-19 situation worsened in the UK, Bhasha called the Pilgrim Hospital in eastern England to let them know that she wanted to return work.

"When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you're still expected to put the crown on, get ready... look pretty. I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work," said the doctor, who is also a model and an actress.

"I felt a sense of this is what I'd got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now. It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help," she added.

Bhasha is self-isolating for one to two weeks until she can return to work as a doctor at the Pilgrim Hospital. She specializes in respiratory medicine.

"There's no better time for me to be Miss England and helping England at a time of need," said the Miss World 2019 finalist.

While in self-isolation and waiting to be deployed, Bhasha leads a petition to get a 50 percent discount in hospital accommodation for England's National Health Service medical workers.

Please sign this petition x

Posted by Bhasha Mukherjee on Monday, April 20, 2020

MISS WORLD CROWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ogie Diaz fires back at Jay Sonza for calling him 'asymptopangit'
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Last November, Ogie also slammed Jay after Jay called journalist Maria Ressa "ubod ng pangit."
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo pleads people to stop calling their exes during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users gave Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo a new moniker as the "Queen of Self-Control."
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna confirms relationship with 'afam' from Spain
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
On-leave actress Ellen Adarna confirmed that she is in a relationship with a man from Spain.
Entertainment
fbfb
Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday with no fanfare
16 hours ago
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 94th birthday on Tuesday, but the traditional gun salute was called off this year...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kapamilya stars share quarantine realizations
By Pat-P Daza | 2 days ago
By the time you read this, we would have been on lockdown for 36 days (since March 15), with 10 more days to go before it’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ansel Elgort takes down nude photo after raising over $200k for COVID-19 relief
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The "The Fault In Our Stars" actor posed naked in a shower using just his hand to cover his manhood, aiming to get...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Netflix sees record sign-ups during pandemic lockdowns
By Glenn Chapman | 3 hours ago
Netflix on Tuesday reported soaring profits as paid subscriptions surged by almost 16 million at the streaming television...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Ronnie answers the call of duty
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
First, let’s give Ronnie Liang a round of applause (a standing ovation, if you may) for doing his duty as a frontliner,...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
ABS-CBN’s digital shows keep Filipinos company during quarantine
By Kane Errol Choa | 11 hours ago
Who knew that staying at home could be quite a challenge? Many of us are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Bocelli’s music for hope & healing
By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
Music, the most universal and the most profound of the arts, has been playing a most active role in the ongoing worldwide...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with