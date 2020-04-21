MOVIES
Rita Ora performs at her March 2019 concert in Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr., file
Rita Ora volunteers to become COVID-19 frontliner
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — English singer-songwriter Rita Ora decided to help Britain battle the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as she recently signed up as volunteer.

She was joined by her sister Elena recently to help National Health Service staff in the fight against COVID-19.

Although the “Your Song” singer has no medical qualifications, she is determined to help however she can after seeing the pandemic from her mother Vera’s perspective of working on the frontlines as a psychiatrist.

In an interview with United Kingdom’s “This Morning,” Rita explained why she decided to do volunteer work for her country.

“I think my mum… thrives off doing her duty and I don’t want to speak for her, but I think what made me want to volunteer… even if it’s something like delivering food to someone’s home or picking up medicine, whatever it is, I just found… seeing it firsthand, I felt, ‘Oh gosh. This is so real that I felt like, what could I possibly do?'” she said.

“Obviously I don’t have a medical degree but I just think it’s really, truly heroic, not just from my mum’s perspective but just seeing all the doctors in general, really frontline and really putting themselves forward,” she added.

RELATED: Rita Ora reunites with 4th Impact at Manila concert

