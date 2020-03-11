Disney taps Moira Dela Torre to sing 'Mulan' theme song

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre was tapped to sing the theme song of the upcoming Disney movie "Mulan."

According to an ABS-CBN report, Moira said she's happy that Disney trusted her to sing the local version of "Reflection," the first song she ever learned.

“It really felt like a full circle, because ‘Reflection’ is the first song I ever had to learn in full, because I had to sing it for a special number for our church's second anniversary. It was basically what opened the door for me to start loving music,” Moira shared.

“It’s very cool because this happened. It’s crazy. I wouldn’t have believed that I would get to work with Disney for something as big as this. If you asked me this last year, I still wouldn’t believe it. It’s such a great opportunity, and I’m very grateful for it,” she added.

The song was originally performed by Lea Salonga in the 1998 animated movie “Mulan,” while its studio version was recorded by Christina Aguilera in the same year.

Moira admitted that singing Lea and Christina's song makes her nervous but at the same time proud.

"Actually, at first, to be honest, I was terrified, but if there’s one thing that I learned from 'Mulan,' Lea Salonga, and Christina Aguilera, it’s really being true to myself. They made it to that stage because they were true to themselves and I feel very empowered by that," she said.

The live-action “Mulan” movie will open in Philippine cinemas on March 25.

Last December, Dela Torre’s “You Are My Sunshine” rendition gave a touching accompaniment to a high school video that won in the Elks Drug Awareness Program in the United States because of its throbbing depiction of how drug use affects families and leads to loss of loved ones.

The “Sunshine” video—featuring a progression of a precious baby girl into a rebellious teenager who got entangled in drug use—received the National Award for Best High School Video Public Service Announcement last August.

Moira’s heartwarming recording, released as part of the soundtrack of the 2018 Filipino film “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” was used in the “Sunshine” video directed by Sandy Beach (EMHS ’19) representing El Modena High School in California and produced by EMTV.

The contest organizer, Elks Drug Awareness Program, later partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration of the U.S. Department of Justice and a popular YouTube channel, FBE (19M subscribers), to produce a reaction video which features the winning video, “Sunshine,” as well as some former drug addicts talking about their painful journey and recovery.

Last year, Filipino singers Darren Espanto and Morissette Amon were also tapped by Disney to sing the theme song of the live action movie "Alladin."

