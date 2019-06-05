WATCH: Filipina singer Morissette Amon meets Will Smith, sings with 'Aladdin' composer Alan Menken

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon had the best time in Japan when she recently met “Aladdin” composer Alan Menken and Hollywood actor Will Smith.

In a video posted by Disney Philippines in its social media accounts, Morissette can be seen excited upon meeting Alan and Will.

"Lea told me about you," Menken told Morissette, referring to Lea Salonga, the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in the 1992 animated movie.

Will, who played the Genie in the live-action remake of “Aladdin,” then requested Morissette to sing for him and Menken.

"I know I'm supposed to be the Genie, but, you know, can the Genie have a wish? Because when you have the master and the lovely voice of Morissette here, I mean, I would like to make the wish that I hear the two of you," Smith said.

Morissette granted the Genie’s wish and made a duet with the composer in singing “A Whole New World,” which drew cheers from the two Hollywood personalities.

It turned out that the key was higher than expected by Menken on the piano.

"I don't even know if it's in the right key for you," he said, to which Morissette replied: "It was so high, but we made it, it's okay! We made it happen! Oh my gosh."

"You hit some great notes there though!" Alan commended Morissette.

The video ends with Morissette, Alan and Will saying “Kamusta” to the Philippines and they invited Filipinos to watch “Aladdin” in cinemas.

Amon, together with co-Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto, sang the Philippine version of “A Whole New World” for its promotion in the country. Espanto, however, could not make it in Japan with Amon due to prior commitment. — Videos from Disney Philippines

