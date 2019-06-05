MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Filipina singer Morissette Amon meets Will Smith, sings with 'Aladdin' composer Alan Menken
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2019 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon had the best time in Japan when she recently met “Aladdin” composer Alan Menken and Hollywood actor Will Smith.

In a video posted by Disney Philippines in its social media accounts, Morissette can be seen excited upon meeting Alan and Will. 

"Lea told me about you," Menken told Morissette, referring to Lea Salonga, the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in the 1992 animated movie. 

Will, who played the Genie in the live-action remake of “Aladdin,” then requested Morissette to sing for him and Menken. 

"I know I'm supposed to be the Genie, but, you know, can the Genie have a wish? Because when you have the master and the lovely voice of Morissette here, I mean, I would like to make the wish that I hear the two of you," Smith said.

Morissette granted the Genie’s wish and made a duet with the composer in singing “A Whole New World,” which drew cheers from the two Hollywood personalities. 

It turned out that the key was higher than expected by Menken on the piano. 

"I don't even know if it's in the right key for you," he said, to which Morissette replied: "It was so high, but we made it, it's okay! We made it happen! Oh my gosh."

"You hit some great notes there though!" Alan commended Morissette.

The video ends with Morissette, Alan and Will saying “Kamusta” to the Philippines and they invited Filipinos to watch “Aladdin” in cinemas. 

Amon, together with co-Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto, sang the Philippine version of “A Whole New World” for its promotion in the country. Espanto, however, could not make it in Japan with Amon due to prior commitment. — Videos from Disney Philippines

RELATED: Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' casts a box-office spell 

Related video: Darren Espanto, Morissette Amon sing 'A Whole New World'

ALADDIN AND JASMINE ALAN MENKEN MORISSETTE AMON WILL SMITH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
#JakAndGill living happily ever after
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Right after he and his bride Gillian “Gill” Salita exchanged “I do’s,” Jako de Leon posted this...
Entertainment
Liza Soberano undergoes new surgery
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano has undergone another successful surgery in her finger fractured last August during the shoot...
Entertainment
In photos: Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao at Cannes Film Festival 2019
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 days ago
Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao recently attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for their new movie, “The...
Entertainment
Korean director all praises for Sunshine Family’s Pinoy cast
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
To celebrate its 10th year as a film outfit, Spring Films is spreading its wings and combining forces with South Korea’s...
Entertainment
For Dawn, family comes first
By Ricky Lo | 8 days ago
While some actresses become so engrossed in raising their bank accounts at the expense of their families, Dawn Zulueta is...
Entertainment
Latest
Partner
6 hours ago
WATCH: Pat Barrett of Billboard hit maker Housefires to perform in Manila
6 hours ago
With songs such as “Sails,” “Build My Life” and “Good Good Father,” Barrett is a key songwriter...
Entertainment
7 hours ago
Shaina Magdayao reveals real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
She is thankful for Piolo for being always there for her.
Entertainment
7 hours ago
Is Shaina Magdayao willing to work with ex John Lloyd Cruz?
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
“Nananahimik ‘yung tao, irespeto natin."
Entertainment
18 hours ago
How RJ Jacinto remembers his good friend Gary Lising
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Last April 3, Ramon “RJ” Jacinto produced a concert called Ateneans & Lasallites — United for the Truly...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
A radio program that makes listeners speak their mind
By Boy Abunda | 18 hours ago
Gone are the days when radio personalities on AM stations used to do all the talking in their programs about pressing issues...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with