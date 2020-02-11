MOVIES
#IStandWithABSCBN: Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes shows support for rival network
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 6:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes has expressed his support to rival network ABS-CBN after the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) asked the Supreme Court to revoke the TV network's franchise. 

In his Twitter account, the "Descendants of the Sun" star said artists are one in the media industry.

“Magkaiba man ng bakod, we are one in the media industry. We have one love for the many talents and crafts under this network, the products and output of which, directly or indirectly, benefit the lives of millions of Filipinos," Dingdong wrote. 

Dingdong also quoted Buhay party-list Rep. Jose Atienza Jr. In his speech in the Congress, saying: “Inaction will only spell the weakening of the foundations of our democratic system."

Dingdong said he is praying for the true interest of the people to prevail. 

"In the end, I pray that the true interests of the people, under the rule of law, will prevail over any other political agenda conveniently veiled as a countermeasure against alleged abuses," he said. 

"I pray too that the government, thru Congress, will hear out its constituents. After all, Congress is supposed to represent our 'voice.' #NoToABSCBNShutDown," he added in a now deleted post.

