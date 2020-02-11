IStandWithABSCBN: Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes shows support for rival network

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes has expressed his support to rival network ABS-CBN after the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) asked the Supreme Court to revoke the TV network's franchise.

In his Twitter account, the "Descendants of the Sun" star said artists are one in the media industry.

Magkaiba man ng bakod, we are one in the media industry. We have one love for the many talents and crafts under this Network, the products and output of which, directly or indirectly, benefit the lives of millions of Filipinos. — Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) February 11, 2020

“Magkaiba man ng bakod, we are one in the media industry. We have one love for the many talents and crafts under this network, the products and output of which, directly or indirectly, benefit the lives of millions of Filipinos," Dingdong wrote.

Dingdong also quoted Buhay party-list Rep. Jose Atienza Jr. In his speech in the Congress, saying: “Inaction will only spell the weakening of the foundations of our democratic system."

Rep. Atienza of @buhayparty_list in his speech yesterday at the Congress, said that: “Inaction will only spell the weakening of the foundations of our democratic system. If Congress will not take action, Rep. Atienza added: — Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) February 11, 2020

Dingdong said he is praying for the true interest of the people to prevail.

"In the end, I pray that the true interests of the people, under the rule of law, will prevail over any other political agenda conveniently veiled as a countermeasure against alleged abuses," he said.

“this Congress is really paralyzed with inaction; and we should not be deserving to be called representatives of the people.” — Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) February 11, 2020

"I pray too that the government, thru Congress, will hear out its constituents. After all, Congress is supposed to represent our 'voice.' #NoToABSCBNShutDown," he added in a now deleted post.