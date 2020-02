IStandWithABSCBN: Boy Abunda speaks up on ABS-CBN franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Boy Abunda has turned emotional upon opening up about the issue regarding ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.

In his late night show "Tonight With Boy Abunda," the veteran host remembered his departed mother, who asked him if the rumors are true.

“Tuwing tinatanong ako ng nanay ko ukol sa problema sa prangkisa ng ABS-CBN, I’ve worked here for over 20 years. Sinasabi ng nanay, ‘Sana, huwag ipasara ang ABS-CBN kasi kapag wala ka sa bahay, ito ang kasama ko at alam ko na safe ka,'" Boy said.

“This is very personal. Para sa aking ina, 'pag nakikita niya ang ABS-CBN, alam niyang safe ako, andiyan ako, nagtatrabaho ako at uuwi ako sa kanya," he added.

Boy also revealed that his mother always asked him what he will do if the network shuts down.

“'Pag tinatanong ako ni nanay, ‘Boy, 'pag nawala ang ABS-CBN, anong gagawin mo?'" he shared.

Boy reiterated that the Kapamilya network has not done anything wrong, so they will continue the fight for its franchise renewal.

“Wala hong ginawang masama ang ABS-CBN, ilalaban ho natin ito nang maayos. We’ll continue to do what is right,” Boy said.