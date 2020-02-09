Susan & Barbara star in Ang Kalbario ni Bernardita

Barbara Perez and Susan Roces starred in 1958 in Ang Kalbario ni Bernardita, the Lenten presentation of Dramatic Philippines at the Opera House, which opened April 2. Barbara played Bernardita and Susan the Virgin Mary.

Barbara Perez as Bernardita

The play was mounted in celebration of the 100th year of Our Lady of Lourdes apparition. Ang Kalbario ni Bernardita was based on the novel The Song Bernadette Soubirous, the peasant girl of Lourdes, France, who was granted the heavenly favor seeing the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Barbara, Naty Crame-Rogers, Manny Ojeda rehearsing a scene from the play

The role was an acting challenge for Barbara, Sampaguita Pictures’ then rising drama star.

Sweet-faced Susan was the Virgin Mary. In the ‘60s, Miss Roces was hailed as the queen of Philippine movies.

Stage veterans supported Barbara and Susan in Ang Kalbario ni Bernardita: Lillian Laing de Leon, Oscar Keese, Gus Gonzales, Lucas Paredes, Naty Crame-Rogers, Manny Ojeda, Mike Papa, Cora de Jesus-Atienza. It is directed by Narciso Pimentel Jr.

The Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes is celebrated every February. — RKC