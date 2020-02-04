WATCH: Catriona Gray defends alleged 'copycat' Miss Thailand

MOVIES
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has come to the defense of Miss Universe Thailand 2019 Paweensuda Drouin, who pageant enthusiasts accused of copying the former’s iconic red evening gown, hairstyle and Lava Walk.

“I don't think it's copying because I can't say that a red dress is mine now or a side-swept curl is mine. I don't copyright any of those things, and I think she performed very well. Her country is very proud of her,” the Philippines’ most recent Miss Universe told Philstar.com in an interview.

Online users previously drew comparisons between Miss Thailand’s evening wear and Catriona’s signature Mayon Volcano-inspired dress crafted by bridal and evening gown designer Mak Tumang.

Catriona, however, contradicted the claims and showed support for Miss Thailand.

“I met her n'ung Miss Earth pa siya, Miss Earth Thailand kasi she competed dito sa Manila (I met her back when she was still Miss Earth because she competed here in Manila),” the Filipino-Australian beauty queen recalled.

During her reign as Miss Universe, Catriona crowned "Fahsai" Paweensuda Drouin as Miss Universe Thailand back in June 2019.

“She's a very sweet girl and I think she did very well.”

During the 68th Miss Universe pageant in December 2019, Miss Thailand made it to the final five after beating out other strong contestants in the swimsuit and evening gown competitions, including Philippine bet Gazini Ganados, whose run ended just outside of the top 10.

Miss Thailand, however, failed to make it to the top three despite being an early favorite and contender for the crown, which ultimately went to Miss South Africa and now Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi. — Video by Kat Leandicho

