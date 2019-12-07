'In good hands': All Filipino designers working with Miss Universe 2019 candidates

MANILA, Philippines — While we’re rooting for our queen Gazini Ganados, the 68th Miss Universe is anyone’s game due to a strong array of 90 equally-capable and accomplished women gunning for the crown.

Adding to the excitement is the knowledge that fashion designers of Filipino heritage will be dressing up the candidates from all over the world.

Here’s a quick guide to our proudly Filipino designers who will be gracing Miss Universe with their much-anticipated works.

Mak Tumang for Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray

The reign of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will come to an end once she crowns her successor on Sunday (Monday in Philippine time). Fortunately, she’ll go out in style thanks to the work of bridal and evening gown designer Mak Tumang who hails from Pampanga.

My most favorite accessory that I get to wear nowadays - the sweetest and most genuine smile YOU gave me. Thank you Center for Advance Dentistry (CAD). Life is truly better with a brighter smile. @miavalles @neldaeufemio @cadclinic 6,356 Likes, 33 Comments - Mak Tumang (@maktumang) on Instagram: "My most favorite accessory that I get to wear nowadays - the sweetest and most genuine smile YOU..."

It can be recalled that the iconic Mayon Volcano-inspired dress donned by Catriona last year is Tumang’s creation.

Lava gown goes to Iloilo Iloilo Designers Week 2019 Marriott Courtyard Iloilo Hotel Lobby November 24, 2019 14.2k Likes, 107 Comments - Mak Tumang (@maktumang) on Instagram: "Lava gown goes to Iloilo Iloilo Designers Week 2019 Marriott Courtyard Iloilo Hotel Lobby..."

Cary Santiago for Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados

Cebu-based fashion designer Cary Santiago, who’s designed for the likes of Kris Aquino and President Rodrigo Duterte, crafted the national costume of Philippine bet Gazini Ganados.

Santiago took inspiration from the Philippine Eagle for the intricate, laser-cut patterns on Gazini’s attire.

Joey Galon for Miss Universe Ireland 2019 Fionnghuala O'Reilly

Filipino-American fashion designer and finalist of US reality show 24 Hour Catwalk Joey Galon will be dressing up Miss Universe Ireland 2019 Fionnghuala O'Reilly.

@missuniverse Sierra Leone 2019 @esther_bangura28 Wearing my Gold gown in the Preliminary Competition, It is inspired by the Lion and the Sun rays, this is 90% Hand made and fully beaded Japanese beads class and Swarovski crystals Designer | Benj Leguiab IV/ Benj Leguiab IV Couture #MissUnivese2019 #SierraLeone #BLiv #benjLeguiabIV 867 Likes, 35 Comments - Benj Leguiab IV (@benjleguiab_iv) on Instagram: "@missuniverse Sierra Leone 2019 @esther_bangura28 Wearing my Gold gown in the Preliminary..."

Galon made his name in the pageant world for designing the gowns that have graced the Oscars red carpet and other beauty pageants in the United States, among others.

Joel Escober for Miss Universe Japan 2019 Ako Kamo

After designing gowns for the finalists of Miss Universe Japan in August, Manila-based evening wear designer Joel Escober will once again be backing Ako Kamo with another of his signature creations in Miss Universe 2019.

One Great Sunday Afternoon w my beautiful friend Ms Ako Kamo -Ms Universe Japan 2019 ???????? 135 Likes, 2 Comments - Joel Escober (@joelescober) on Instagram: "One Great Sunday Afternoon w my beautiful friend Ms Ako Kamo -Ms Universe Japan 2019 ????????"

Ako, who wore an Escober-designed gown on her coronation night, used to study in the Philippines as an exchange student in the Assumption College in San Lorenzo, Makati. Escober previously designed the gown for Miss Universe Japan 2008 Hiroko Mima.

Benj Leguiab for Miss Universe Sierra Leone 2019 Enid Jones-Boston

Benj Leguiab, who early dressed Gazini in a golden-eagle inspired gown for a July photoshoot, designed a mostly handmade gown for Sierra Lone beauty Enid Jones-Boston made of Japanese beads and Swarovski crystals.

@missuniverse Sierra Leone 2019 @esther_bangura28 Wearing my Gold gown in the Preliminary Competition, It is inspired by the Lion and the Sun rays, this is 90% Hand made and fully beaded Japanese beads class and Swarovski crystals Designer | Benj Leguiab IV/ Benj Leguiab IV Couture #MissUnivese2019 #SierraLeone #BLiv #benjLeguiabIV 867 Likes, 35 Comments - Benj Leguiab IV (@benjleguiab_iv) on Instagram: "@missuniverse Sierra Leone 2019 @esther_bangura28 Wearing my Gold gown in the Preliminary..."

Leguiab earlier designed Kim Chiu's barong-inspired gown at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019.

Michael Cinco for Miss Universe Singapore 2019 Mohanaprahba Selva

International fashion designer and household name Michael Cinco created the Singaporean orchid-inspired fuchsia pink national costume of Miss Universe Singapore 2019 Mohanaprahba Selva.

The Filipino designer has also dressed international stars Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Mila Kunis.

Honored to meet the founder and President of SCAD Paula Wallace and sharing the limelight with her during our TV interview is such a privilege and a wonderful experience...Thank you @raf_gom @scadmoa @scadfash @jeffreyfelner..:Thank you to my business partner @sayed5inco and @bessiebadilla for the never ending support...#couture #M5TVGuestings #ImpalpableCouture #ImpalpableDream #SCADMuseumofArts #Savannah #Georgia #Dubai #MyDubai #MadeinDubai #MichaelCinco 5,648 Likes, 19 Comments - MICHAEL CINCO Dubai (@michael5inco) on Instagram: "Honored to meet the founder and President of SCAD Paula Wallace and sharing the limelight with her..."

G-Sonsie for Miss Universe 2019 swimwear

Filipino swimwear fashion company G-Sonsie has the Swimsuit Competition this year proudly covered.