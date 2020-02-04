WATCH: Regine Velasquez gets honest about plastic surgery, nose job

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez admitted that she’s not against plastic surgery, but it needs to be done properly by a doctor.

In an interview with Philstar.com following her photo shoot with international cosmetics brand BYS, the “Asia’s Songbird” said she approves of plastic surgery as it enables people to boost their confidence.

“Plastic surgery, I am not against it, okay? If it makes you feel better, kunwari to boost your confidence, kailangan natin 'yon e. Okay lang 'yon. Just go to the right doctor. Wag mong tipirin,” Regine advised.

The singer-actress, however, dispelled rumors that she had anything done on her face. She swore that apart from non-invasive treatments like Thermage and Ultherapy, she has never tried having any cosmetic enhancements.

Her dad, she said, was particularly against her having a nose job as he believed it could affect her voice.

“'Yun ang paniwala ng tatay ko, ‘nako magbabago ang boses mo,’” Regine recalled.

She said she never really felt the need to have a nose job since she got her nose bridge from her dad and she always adored the button-like nose typical of Filipinos.

Likewise, for her, there’s an alternative for plastic surgery such as makeup.

“I never really thought about it. Kasi feeling ko meron namang makeup. So hindi ko rin masyadong tinignan 'yung sarili ko sa salamin. Parang ‘kailangan ko na ba? Hindi ako masyadong nag-concentrate (sa face),” she said.

Last 2018, Regine clarified rumors that she had a nose job. In her Twitter account, she posted a now and then photo of her with the caption, “Yah it’s the same nose.” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Deejae Dumlao