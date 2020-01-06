'I'm so sorry': Bretman Rock on dancing to Philippine national anthem

MANILA, Philippines — Internet sensation Bretman Rock has apologized for his controversial video showing him dancing to the tune of the Philippine national anthem.

A Twitter user posted a screenshot of a conversation between her and Bretman.

Thank you so much for understanding, I can promise you it will never happen again, I take full responsibility and I truly am so sorry ????? — Bretman Rock ???? (@bretmanrock) December 31, 2019

“I just want to inform y'all, the video of Bretman singing and disrespecting our national anthem on his story was 3 mos ago. and he deleted it immediately and HE APOLOGIZED IMMEDIATELY. I HOPE U CONSIDER THAT,” the Twitter user wrote.

Replying to the post, Bretman thanked the user, saying he will take full responsibility for his action.

“Thank you so much for understanding, I can promise you it will never happen again, I take full responsibility and I truly am so sorry,” Bretman commented.

The Hawaii-based Filipino makeup artist and vlogger was criticized recently for dancing and twerking to "Lupang Hinirang."

National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) reminded the public that such an activity actually violates the Republic Act No. 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

The NHCP also said that the national anthem should be respected at all times, and that it shall not be played for mere amusement and entertainment purposes, with a few exceptions.