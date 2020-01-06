MOVIES
MUSIC
Bretman Rock attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
AFP/Getty Images North America/Frazer Harrison
'I'm so sorry': Bretman Rock on dancing to Philippine national anthem
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2020 - 2:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Internet sensation Bretman Rock has apologized for his controversial video showing him dancing to the tune of the Philippine national anthem.

A Twitter user posted a screenshot of a conversation between her and Bretman.

“I just want to inform y'all, the video of Bretman singing and disrespecting our national anthem on his story was 3 mos ago. and he deleted it immediately and HE APOLOGIZED IMMEDIATELY. I HOPE U CONSIDER THAT,” the Twitter user wrote.

Replying to the post, Bretman thanked the user, saying he will take full responsibility for his action.

“Thank you so much for understanding, I can promise you it will never happen again, I take full responsibility and I truly am so sorry,” Bretman commented.

The Hawaii-based Filipino makeup artist and vlogger was criticized recently for dancing and twerking to "Lupang Hinirang."

National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) reminded the public that such an activity actually violates the Republic Act No. 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

The NHCP also said that the national anthem should be respected at all times, and that it shall not be played for mere amusement and entertainment purposes, with a few exceptions.

BRETMAN ROCK PHILIPPINE NATIONAL ANTHEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
JaDine breakup: A case of too much, too soon?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Despite the protestations of JaDineans who seem to be in denial about their idols James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s reported...
Entertainment
fb tw
An ‘educational’ gift from Richard & Lucy
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Among the interesting…and, I would add, “educational” gifts I got last Christmas came from Ormoc City Mayor...
Entertainment
fb tw
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fb tw
‘Welcome 2020 Pinoy Zodiac Signs!’
By Joey de Leon | 15 hours ago
Una sa lahat, Masaganang Bagong Taon!
Entertainment
fb tw
Baguio is in the heart
By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Coming from the holiday break, I am sure a lot of people went out of town. Favorite holiday destinations of Pinoys these days...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
15 hours ago
Cats’ Memory not in Oscars
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Although incredibly affecting and certainly a major part of the climax of the film Marriage Story, Adam Driver’s performance...
Entertainment
fb tw
15 hours ago
PhilPop, NQC produce Quincentennial playlist
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
PhilPop and the National Quincentennial Committee will release not just a single theme song but a nine-track album dubbed...
Entertainment
fb tw
23 hours ago
Fans of K-pop's Blackpink superstar Lisa pummel Thai cafe
23 hours ago
What should have been a New Year's boon to the cafe quickly turned sour after the owner made lewd comments about her visit,...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
The Face of 2020
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Ding, ang bato!
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Tebaldi and Corelli in operatic concert
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 day ago
Two of the world’s greatest opera stars, Italian soprano Renata Tebaldi and tenor Franco Corelli, thrilled Manila audiences...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with