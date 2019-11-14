ALLURE
Bretman Rock attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
AFP/Getty Images North America/Frazer Harrison
Filipino vlogger awarded 'Beauty Influencer of 2019' at E! People's Choice Awards
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino online sensation Bretman Rock has been chosen by the online community as Favorite Beauty Influencer for 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards (PCA) in Los Angeles, California.

Bretman bested other big names in the online beauty community such as Jeffree Star, James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Nikkie Tutorials, RCL Beauty, Desi Perkins and Jackie Aina.

In his Instagram account, Bretman thanked her supporters and dedicated his award to his father who always supported him.

“I cannot believe I won @peopleschoice Beauty Influencer of the Year 2019 ?? this means the absolute world to me. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I want to dedicate this award to my dad who has always supported and loved me unconditionally,” Bretman wrote.  

“I love you so much and I will always be grateful for allowing me to express myself and defended me whenever haters said anything. This one is for you Papa. I hope I make you the proudest. I remember I would always watch my grandma put on makeup for church and that’s when I fell Involve with makeup and vanity.. ugh I’m just lost for words. Thank you guys,” he added.

Earlier this year, Bretman was tapped by sports apparel giant Nike as its ambassador. 

