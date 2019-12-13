MOVIES
Catriona Gray takes her final walk as Miss Universe 2018 during Miss Universe 2019 competition last December 8 in Atlanta.
MUO/HO/Patrick Prather
Catriona Gray reacts to Miss Universe Philippines' departure from Binibining Pilipinas Charities
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 13, 2019 - 9:03am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has reacted on the news that the next Philippine representative to the Miss Universe pageant will now come from Miss Universe Philippines Organization, and no longer from Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), which handled the title in the Philippines for over half a century.

During the press conference for her upcoming book titled “Conquering The Universe” on Thursday, Catriona paid tribute to BPCI and its chairperson, Stella Marquez-Araneta.

“I feel like as time goes on, different brands expand, they evolve. I want to pay homage and honor to Stella Araneta and also Binibining Pilipinas for the amazing work that they’ve done for the last 50-plus years,” Catriona said.

“My experience under them was a very trustful one. I felt that they really trusted in my vision and allowed me to represent the Philippines in the best way that I could,” she added.

The Bicolana beauty queen said that it felt like the end of an era, but she trust the next organization handling the Miss Universe Philippines brand.

“It really does feel like an end of an era, in a way, but I know that they will continue being able to bring amazing women up to represent the country,” Catriona assured.

