MOVIES
MUSIC
Claudine Barretto
Twitter/@dzmmRP45, screenshot
Claudine Barretto rushed to hospital after alleged argument with Marjorie at dad’s wake
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto allegedly sustained an injury in her hand and became dizzy after reportedly getting into a squabble with sister Marjorie at their father’s wake in Taguig City.

Dexter Ganibe of DZMM TeleRadyo shared a photo of Claudine in a hospital bed. He credited the photo to the actress’ sister, Gretchen.

TINGNAN: Claudine Barretto habang naka-confine sa St Lukes BGC matapos magtamo ng mga galos sa kamay at makaramdam ng pagkahilo kasunod nilang magkasakitan ng kanyang kapatid at pamangkin sa burol ng ama. (????: Gretchen Barretto) @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/LnHPKwYNPj

— Dexter Ganibe (@dzmmRP45) October 17, 2019

“TINGNAN: Claudine Barretto habang naka-confine sa St Lukes BGC matapos magtamo ng mga galos sa kamay at makaramdam ng pagkahilo kasunod nilang magkasakitan ng kanyang kapatid at pamangkin sa burol ng ama,” Ganibe said in his Twitter post.

According to ABS-CBN News, Gretchen’s staff member brought Claudine to the hospital after being allegedly attacked by Marjorie. Julia, Marjorie’s daughter, was also allegedly part of the dispute.

ABS-CBN’s sources revealed that President Rodrigo Duterte visited the wake since Gretchen was an avid supporter. 

Duterte allegedly asked the sisters to “shake hands, just for tonight.” 

Gretchen reportedly attempted to calmly oblige since she is “the older one after all,” but Marjorie declined and allegedly said that Gretchen was “plastic” and was just doing it “porke nandito ang president.”

While the president was speaking with other Barretto family members, ABS-CBN’s source said one of Gretchen’s nieces appeared to have pushed Gretchen and the actress tried to retaliate, but friends calmed her down.

Everybody thought everything was over, until Gretchen allegedly grabbed her niece’s hair and a fight among the family followed. The Presidential Security Group allegedly had to step in just to stop the scuffle.

ABS-CBN’s source said the president was “shocked” to have seen what happened because “maybe he was not prepared to see such a display," although he was allegedly briefed before the visit about the family feud.

In a statement to ABS-CBN News, Gretchen said: “It was all so nice until Marjorie had a nervous breakdown.”

The actress also confirmed that the president asked her and Marjorie to shake hands as respect for their father, “but Marjorie was not happy that I was there to reunite with family.” 

ABS-CBN News said Marjorie declined their request for interview.

RELATED: Duterte allegedly tries to reconcile Gretchen, Marjorie Barretto 

CLAUDINE BARRETTO GRETCHEN BARRETTO MARJORIE BARRETTO PRES. RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The real story behind the Maine-Carlo tandem
By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
When news first came out in June that Maine Mendoza and Carlo Aquino were going to be partnered in Black Sheep’s Isa...
Entertainment
'Palang-Ghana': Miss Earth Ghana 2019 strikes again with new viral punchline
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Earth Ghana 2019 Abena Appiah is viral once again after she pulled off a hilarious Pinoy beauty pageant introd...
Entertainment
Nadine Lustre bags fourth best actress award for the year
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Nadine bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role honor for the movie “Ulan,” while Carlo received the Beast Actor...
Entertainment
Christian gets a ‘Star is Born’ award
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Without much fanfare, Christian Bables came home from Chicago with a Bright Star Award in the 2019 Asian Pop-Up Cinema for...
Entertainment
Exclusive
WATCH: Why co-trainer Nicole Cordoves believes Samantha Lo can win Miss Grand International 2019
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Miss Grand International Philippines 2016 Nicole Cordoves believed that Philippine representative to Miss Grand International...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Kris Aquino, Nicko Falcis settle issues ‘amicably’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Before their feud reaches its anniversary this November, actress Kris Aquino and former aide Nicko Falcis have taken steps...
Entertainment
3 hours ago
Duterte allegedly tries to reconcile Gretchen, Marjorie Barretto 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Because of what allegedly happened, “Barretto” became a top-trending topic on Twitter on Friday.
Entertainment
4 hours ago
Angelina Jolie gets honest with Boy Abunda about love and loss
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
“Why does love always come with pain?” Boy asked Angelina.
Entertainment
13 hours ago
Abbey Road returns
By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
The album Abbey Road by the Beatles has been in Billboard Magazine’s Top 200 Albums chart for a total of 329 weeks....
Entertainment
13 hours ago
The Joker is wild
By Ferdinand Topacio | 13 hours ago
In Todd Phillips’ Joker, Gotham City is filthy, fierce and forbidding. It is in this environment where lives Arthur...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with