Claudine Barretto rushed to hospital after alleged argument with Marjorie at dad’s wake

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto allegedly sustained an injury in her hand and became dizzy after reportedly getting into a squabble with sister Marjorie at their father’s wake in Taguig City.

Dexter Ganibe of DZMM TeleRadyo shared a photo of Claudine in a hospital bed. He credited the photo to the actress’ sister, Gretchen.

TINGNAN: Claudine Barretto habang naka-confine sa St Lukes BGC matapos magtamo ng mga galos sa kamay at makaramdam ng pagkahilo kasunod nilang magkasakitan ng kanyang kapatid at pamangkin sa burol ng ama. (????: Gretchen Barretto) @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/LnHPKwYNPj — Dexter Ganibe (@dzmmRP45) October 17, 2019

“TINGNAN: Claudine Barretto habang naka-confine sa St Lukes BGC matapos magtamo ng mga galos sa kamay at makaramdam ng pagkahilo kasunod nilang magkasakitan ng kanyang kapatid at pamangkin sa burol ng ama,” Ganibe said in his Twitter post.

According to ABS-CBN News, Gretchen’s staff member brought Claudine to the hospital after being allegedly attacked by Marjorie. Julia, Marjorie’s daughter, was also allegedly part of the dispute.

ABS-CBN’s sources revealed that President Rodrigo Duterte visited the wake since Gretchen was an avid supporter.

Duterte allegedly asked the sisters to “shake hands, just for tonight.”

Gretchen reportedly attempted to calmly oblige since she is “the older one after all,” but Marjorie declined and allegedly said that Gretchen was “plastic” and was just doing it “porke nandito ang president.”

While the president was speaking with other Barretto family members, ABS-CBN’s source said one of Gretchen’s nieces appeared to have pushed Gretchen and the actress tried to retaliate, but friends calmed her down.

Everybody thought everything was over, until Gretchen allegedly grabbed her niece’s hair and a fight among the family followed. The Presidential Security Group allegedly had to step in just to stop the scuffle.

ABS-CBN’s source said the president was “shocked” to have seen what happened because “maybe he was not prepared to see such a display," although he was allegedly briefed before the visit about the family feud.

In a statement to ABS-CBN News, Gretchen said: “It was all so nice until Marjorie had a nervous breakdown.”

The actress also confirmed that the president asked her and Marjorie to shake hands as respect for their father, “but Marjorie was not happy that I was there to reunite with family.”

ABS-CBN News said Marjorie declined their request for interview.

