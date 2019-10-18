MOVIES
This 2015 file photo shows sisters and actresses Marjorie and Gretchen Barretto
Philstar.com/File
Duterte allegedly tries to reconcile Gretchen, Marjorie Barretto 
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 10:19am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte, together with Sen. Bong Go and presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, paid respects to Miguel Barretto, patriarch of actresses Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine, who died last Tuesday.

In a series of video clips shared by Claudine on Instagram, the president was first shown as arriving in the wake.

“Thank you Mr.President… its an Honor to have u pay your Respects to my Dad.Godbless u Mr.President, Senator Bong Go & Atty.Panelo,” Claudine said in the first post.

In the next clip, Claudine showed Gretchen and Marjorie approaching the president and their mother, Estrella.

While shaking the president’s hand, Gretchen was patted on the back by Marjorie, as if comforting the crying Gretchen.

The clip then showed Gretchen hugging her mom and crying over her shoulder.

“And then,We are Complete @gretchenbarretto im so Proud of u.I admire & luv u more today #doubleinfinity #thatsmyAte WELCOME HOME,” Claudine said in the post.

It might have seemed that their father’s death would have made the sisters bury the hatchet after years of feuding. But a post today by Fashion Pulis has narrated what allegedly happened after the scene that Claudine showed on Instagram.

“However, the story not shown in the video showed that the tension was strong and real, according to a source,” said Fashion Pulis.

The gossip and entertainment portal then recalled that Duterte “attempted to reconcile Gretchen and Marjorie” but Marjorie “politely declined.”

Marjorie allegedly told the president that while she voted for him, she could not grant his request since the feud between Gretchen and her “was too deep.”

Tension started when Claudine allegedly called out Marjorie and implied that the latter allegedly disrespected the president.

The sisters then reportedly began exchanging accusations, with their nephews and nieces joining in and trying to stop them from arguing.

Things got messier when one of the nieces reportedly pushed Gretchen by accident, who then allegedly retaliated by pulling her niece’s hair. 

Leon, Marjorie’s son, then allegedly raised his voice to stop his family from fighting in front of the coffin, asking them to respect his grandfather’s wake. 

Despite the incident, many Internet users still hope that Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine would reconcile in the future.

“Sana mging ok n kaung lahat... i pray for that,” an Internet user commented in one of Claudine’s posts.

Because of what allegedly happened, “Barretto” became a top-trending topic on Twitter on Friday.

