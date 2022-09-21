^

Telecoms

One click away: PLDT rolls out faster, easier way to report customer concerns online

Philstar.com
September 21, 2022 | 2:41pm
With just a few clicks, customers can easily inquire about their bills, request aftersales support, file complaints, or report service issues through this easy-to-understand feature of PLDT Home’s Support website.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc. customers now have a faster and easier way to request support or report service issues with the improved PLDT Home Support Page. With this new digital solution, customers no longer need to call the hotline, queue in physical stores or wait for a response on social media.

Customers also receive a confirmation email and regular status updates with guaranteed faster resolution.

“Through this new self-service channel, we hope to provide our customers with faster, easier, and more convenient ways to get help for their concerns without having to call the hotline or wait in line in our physical stores," PLDT FVP and Head of Customer Experience Group Jeanine Rubin said.

"This is part of our commitment to elevating the quality of service that we deliver to our customers through technology and innovation. This is an assurance to our customers that we are here to help,” she added.

PLDT Home customers using this feature is as easy as 1, 2, 3:

  1. Go to https://pldthome.com/support.
     
  2. Choose a service (Track Status, Pay Bill, Clarify Bill Charges, Make an Aftersales Request, Report a Contractor, Report a Service Issue).
     
  3. Follow the instructions and done!

 

For more information, visit pldthome.com/support

PLDT
