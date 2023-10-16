Smart lets you earn extra income with ‘Power Partner’ affiliate marketing program

Approved Power Partners may create or have their own unique affiliate links to promote on their online channels.

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) is making it easier for Filipinos to earn extra income as it unveils “Power Partner” program, an affiliate marketing program that offers commissions and rewards to members for every sale or subscription to Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid and Smart Bro products and services generated through their online channels.

Smart’s Power Partner program is now open to all small business owners, influencers and freelancers with social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. The program is also open to bloggers, media outlets and other online publishers and content creators.

To join Smart’s affiliate marketing program and be a Smart Power Partner, interested individuals and enterprises may apply at smart.com.ph/partners.

The Smart way to earn more

Each time someone makes a purchase or subscription to Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro products and services using their unique affiliate link, Power Partners can earn up to 30% commission plus other incentives and rewards.

Ultimately, the more sales that Power Partners make, the more income they can earn from the program.

The Smart Power Partner program is just one of the many innovative ways the mobile services provider is able to empower Filipinos to live more today.

Aside from offering new income opportunities, the program also makes it easier for subscribers to avail of Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, and Smart Bro products and services through their trusted Power Partners online.

The Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network

Subscribers can make the most of Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid and Smart Bro services powered by the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network as cited by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Smart clinched this prestigious recognition for the third consecutive reporting period of Ookla—first in Q1-Q2 2022, then in Q3-Q4 2022, and most recently in Q1-Q2 2023.

Learn more about Smart Power Partner program at smart.com.ph/Pages/partners.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Smart Communications.