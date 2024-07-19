NTC meets with telcos, stakeholders over SIM registration

MANILA, Philippines – The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) recently convened a meeting with telcos, SIM distributors and dealers as part of its ongoing efforts to enforce the provisions of Republic Act 11934, otherwise known as the SIM Registration Act.

The dialogue was also aimed at addressing issues related to the sale of pre-registered SIM cards and irregular forms of assisted registration.

This meeting marks the first in a series of initiatives planned by the NTC aimed at fostering a better understanding among stakeholders regarding the legal obligations and penal provisions stipulated under the SIM Registration Act. The Act mandates strict adherence to guidelines governing the registration and distribution of SIM cards to enhance national security and protect consumers against misuse and fraudulent activities.

During the dialogue, representatives from the NTC underscored the importance of compliance with the SIM Registration Act, emphasizing the prohibition against the sale of pre-registered SIM cards and irregular forms of assisted registration. These practices not only violate regulatory norms, pose serious risks to public safety, but are also criminal offenses with a penalty of up to six (6) years imprisonment or fine up to three hundred thousand pesos (P300,000), or both, upon conviction of the end-user.

"The NTC is committed to ensuring the integrity of SIM registration processes across the telecommunications industry," said NTC Commissioner Ella Blanca Lopez. "Through these dialogues, we aim to clarify regulatory requirements and expectations while fostering cooperation among telcos, distributors and dealers to uphold the law."

The initial meeting was attended by representatives from Smart Communications, DITO Telecommunity, Megasmart One, CommWorks Inc., Oxford Distributors Inc. and Mobile First. The meeting with Globe Telecom Inc. and its distributors is also set for this week.

“These engagements with industry stakeholders are necessary to promote awareness and adherence to regulatory standards. These efforts are pivotal in safeguarding the interests of consumers and ensuring a secure telecommunications environment nationwide,” the NTC said.