Telecoms

PLDT Home demos ultra-fast Gigabit Fiber internet

Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 3:17pm
PLDT Home demos ultra-fast Gigabit Fiber internet
PLDT FVP and Head of Group Corporate Communications Cathy Yang, PLDT SVP and Head of Consumer Business Home Jeremiah de la Cruz, and PLDT SVP and Head of Network Butch Jimenez.

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan leads the country’s first demo of the ultra-fast Gigabit Fiber internet in a smart home in Forbes Park, Makati City.

PLDT Home’s new Gigabit Fiber plans deliver up to 10 Gbps speeds—100 times faster than the current average broadband speed in the country. 

Joining MVP in demonstrating the power and speeds of the Gigabit fiber internet to the media are (from left) PLDT FVP and Head of Group Corporate Communications Cathy Yang, PLDT SVP and Head of Consumer Business Home Jeremiah de la Cruz and PLDT SVP and Head of Network Butch Jimenez.

 

