Telecoms


Globe steps up donation drive for Odette victims, mounts concert fundraiser




Jap Tobias - Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 11:24am
 





Harping on the Christmas spirit of giving, the company launched its Globe Holiday Help Drive and gathered artists and musicians to offer performances and raise funds for the typhoon victims through Globe Rewards Donation using the New GlobeOne App. 
Photo Release/Ernest Cu




MANILA, Philippines — Globe telecoms and its partners initiated a musical fundraiser for Typhoon Odette victims on December 18, just days after the typhoon made landfalls and ravaged several parts of Visayas and Mindanao.  


Globe, through the concert, mobilized its customers to assist fellow Filipinos affected by the wrath of Typhoon Odette and encouraged them to send in their donations. Funds raised will help the relief operations of its partner organizations Ayala Foundation, Rise Against Hunger and GMA Kapuso Foundation. 


As of writing, Globe continues to accept donations through its digital platform New GlobeOne App. Here’s how you can take part in its donation efforts: 


    

  1. Download the New GlobeOne app and click on the “Rewards” tab.
    
 
    2. 

  2. Select offers with the “For Typhoon Odette” label from the rewards catalog.
    
 
    3. 

  3. Click “Redeem.”
    
 
    4. 

  4. Wait for the confirmation notification, along with a message from 4438 containing the unique code.
    5. 



Thousands of viewers joined the online fundraiser concert that featured several OPM artists like Zack Tabuldo, ALAMAT, I Belong To The Zoo and Unique Salonga. 








Photo Release/Ernest Cu








Apart from opening its donation channels, Globe, also ramped ut its efforts to restore connectivity services in many affected communities, including Misamis Oriental, Bohol, Palawan, Samar, Agusan del Norte, Cebu and Iloilo. 


To augment electricity and connectivity concerns, affected individuals and families took advantage of Globe’s Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging station.




Globe also put up free and unlimited GoWiFi service in select malls, airports and government offices.




According to the latest reports, the national death toll from Typhoon Odette now exceeds 400. 


The National Risk Reduction Management Council, in its most recent situational report, mentioned that the infrastructure damage caused by the typhoon is currently placed at P16 billion while the damage to houses is at P28 million.


Join the Globe Holiday Help Drive. Download the New GlobeOne app and donate to help rebuild the lives and properties of Typhoon Odette victims.


 

















 



