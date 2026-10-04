Young eagle rescued in Baguio village

A young eagle rescued in Barangay Loakan Proper, Baguio City, is turned over to authorities for assessment and rehabilitation on Oct. 2, 2026.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A young eagle was rescued in Barangay Loakan Proper on Friday, October 2 and turned over to authorities for assessment and rehabilitation.

Leticia Amoguis said her husband, Ed, found the bird at around 10 a.m. in the garden of a house their family was renting in Purok Bubon.

Recognizing the bird as protected wildlife, the family immediately sought assistance.

They first called Baguio 911 and, upon advice, contacted Baguio City Police Station 4.

Police personnel responded and proceeded to the residence of William Guidangen, where they took custody of the bird.

The eagle was later turned over for assessment and appropriate care as authorities work toward its eventual rehabilitation.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong commended the Amoguis family, Baguio 911 and the Baguio City Police Office for their prompt response and efforts to keep the bird safe.

Authorities reminded the public not to handle, keep or attempt to care for wild animals on their own.

Injured, stranded or displaced wildlife should instead be reported to the proper authorities so the animals can receive appropriate assistance.