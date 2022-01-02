'Odette' death toll now at 407 as relief continues into 2022

Philippine Red Cross volunteers prepare their trucks which will transport relief goods and other necessities of affected residents in Palawan by Typhoon Odette during their deployment for the organization's humanitarian caravan from the PRC headquarters in Mandaluyong City before dawn Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — As 2022 begins, the death toll from Super Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) has climbed to 407 more than a week after the super typhoon left the Philippine area of responsibility, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Sunday.

According to the latest situation report by the NDRRMC, 78 remain missing in the aftermath of 'Odette,' while the number of those listed as injured by the storm has risen to 1,147.

Over 4.8 million have been listed as being affected by the storm. Of which, 339,881 remain displaced and inside 1,487 evacuation centers, while 135,292 displaced persons are still outside evacuation centers.

Areas most hit by Odette were Mimaropa, Region 5, Region 6, Region 7, Region 8, Region 9, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12, Caraga, and BARMM.

Relief continues into 2022

In a separate update, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said that P293 million in financial assistance to Odette survivors had now been given out by the national government.

According to the DSWD, the exactly P293,352,307 in assistance was distributed by DSWD, local government units, and non-government organizations, among others.

During New Year’s Day, a Philippine Navy ship arrived in Surigao del Norte bringing goods and other items consisting of 200 Temporary Shelter Partition Tents, more than 2,000 bottles of bottled water, almost a hundred bottles of 6-liter water in containers, and 12 cases of Vitamin-C supplement.

For its part, the Philippine Red Cross conducted clearing operations in the Municipality of Libagon after barangay roads were destroyed by the storm.

The Cebu-based chapter of the humanitarian organization also distributed hot meals to 537 people in Inayawan, one of the most affected areas by Odette.

TIGNAN| Ang PRC Cebu Chapter ay namahagi ng mainit na pagkain sa 537 na katao na nasalanta ng Bagyong #OdettePH sa Inayawan, isa sa pinaka APEKTADO ng bagyo sa Cebu City.#AlwaysFirstAlwaysReadyAlwaysThere#HopeBeginsWithTheRedCross#IStandWithPHRedCross pic.twitter.com/pNFAxljddD — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) January 2, 2022

In a statement sent to media Sunday morning, Manila City Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno volunteers from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office spent New Year in Cebu province to conduct clearings operations and provide clean water to typhoon-affected residents.