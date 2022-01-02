'Odette' death toll now at 407 as relief continues into 2022
MANILA, Philippines — As 2022 begins, the death toll from Super Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) has climbed to 407 more than a week after the super typhoon left the Philippine area of responsibility, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Sunday.
According to the latest situation report by the NDRRMC, 78 remain missing in the aftermath of 'Odette,' while the number of those listed as injured by the storm has risen to 1,147.
Over 4.8 million have been listed as being affected by the storm. Of which, 339,881 remain displaced and inside 1,487 evacuation centers, while 135,292 displaced persons are still outside evacuation centers.
Areas most hit by Odette were Mimaropa, Region 5, Region 6, Region 7, Region 8, Region 9, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12, Caraga, and BARMM.
Relief continues into 2022
In a separate update, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said that P293 million in financial assistance to Odette survivors had now been given out by the national government.
According to the DSWD, the exactly P293,352,307 in assistance was distributed by DSWD, local government units, and non-government organizations, among others.
During New Year’s Day, a Philippine Navy ship arrived in Surigao del Norte bringing goods and other items consisting of 200 Temporary Shelter Partition Tents, more than 2,000 bottles of bottled water, almost a hundred bottles of 6-liter water in containers, and 12 cases of Vitamin-C supplement.
For its part, the Philippine Red Cross conducted clearing operations in the Municipality of Libagon after barangay roads were destroyed by the storm.
The Cebu-based chapter of the humanitarian organization also distributed hot meals to 537 people in Inayawan, one of the most affected areas by Odette.
TIGNAN| Ang PRC Cebu Chapter ay namahagi ng mainit na pagkain sa 537 na katao na nasalanta ng Bagyong #OdettePH sa Inayawan, isa sa pinaka APEKTADO ng bagyo sa Cebu City.#AlwaysFirstAlwaysReadyAlwaysThere#HopeBeginsWithTheRedCross#IStandWithPHRedCross pic.twitter.com/pNFAxljddD— Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) January 2, 2022
In a statement sent to media Sunday morning, Manila City Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno volunteers from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office spent New Year in Cebu province to conduct clearings operations and provide clean water to typhoon-affected residents.
PAGASA says severe tropical storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government and other regional goverment offices in SOCCSKSARGEN has sent relief supplies for typhoon-stricken areas in the Caraga Region.
The supplies were transported in a 24-vehicle convoy that included dump trucks.
The humanitarian mission is a joint initiative of the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Regional Task Force on COVID-19.
The convoy on Tuesday follows an initial shipment of relief supplies to the Caraga Region that the DILG regional office initiated.
The provisions — clothings, food rations and hygiene kits — were received by DILG personnel in the Caraga region. — The STAR/John Unson
Total agriculture damage from Typhoon Odette is at P5.79 billion and counting, Agriculture Secretary William Dar says.
More than 70,000 hectares of agricultural land were affected.
Meanwhile, more than 506,000 houses were damaged by the super typhoon and may reach up to 600,000, Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario says.
The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.
Typhoon Rai struck the south and center of the Philippines on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The civil defense office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375.
Civil defence officials said more than four million people were receiving typhoon aid in 430 cities and towns where about 482,000 houses were damaged or destroyed.
More than 300,000 people remain in evacuation camps, with more than 200,000 others sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends. — AFP
The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.
Typhoon Rai struck the south and centre of the Asian nation on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The civil defence office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375. — AFP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide financial assistance to support humanitarian relief operations for those devastated by Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.
“In response to this natural disaster, Canada is providing financial assistance - including through the Red Cross, which will help address immediate needs on the ground, such as water and sanitation. In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll continue to help those who need it most," Trudeau says via Twitter.
International Development Minister Sajjan announces that Canada will commit up to P120 million ($3 million Canadian dollars), of which P20 million ($500,000) will be provided to the Red Rross.
- Latest
- Trending