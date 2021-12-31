NDRRMC: P165M in assistance extended to â€˜Odetteâ€™ survivors

NDRRMC: P165M in assistance extended to ‘Odette’ survivors

A resident bathes her child next to their destroyed house in Carcar, Cebu on December 18, 2021, days after Typhoon Odette hit the city.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council on Friday said P165 million in assistance has been distributed to those affected by Super Typhoon Odette.

In its latest situational report, NDRRMC said the infrastructure damage caused by the typhoon is currently placed at P16 billion while the damage to houses is at P28 million. Damage to agriculture is at P6.68 billion.

The disaster agency said a majority of the assistance provided was in the form of family food packs worth P75.72 million.

The second-largest amount listed in the report is unspecified assistance worth around P55 million, labeled either "without breakdown" or "no breakdown." Philstar.com got in touch with the NDRRMC to seek clarification on these items but has yet to receive a response as of this writing.

Financial assistance worth P14.78 million has also been distributed, according to the disaster agency.

Odette, the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, tore through the Visayas and Mindanao and left some 405 reported dead as of Friday morning.

Of these reported deaths, only 75 have been confirmed by the disaster agency while the remaining 330 are still up for validation.

France donates P115M to Odette response

In a statement Friday, French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said it would donate €2 million or P115 million to Odette survivors through its Crisis and Support Center (CDCS).

France said it would mobilize, through CDCS, "1 million euros of emergency aid to support the actions undertaken by the French NGO ACTED and the French Red Cross, with its partner the Philippine Red Cross."

"This aid includes the distribution of several thousand family and hygiene kits, as well as material for the emergency rehabilitation of destroyed or damaged houses in the provinces of Surigao Del Norte, Palawan, and Bohol."

The French ministry said it would donate another €1 million to the World Food Programme and the United Nations Children's Fund in response to the UN's appeal for $106.5 million or P5.4 billion to be extended to Odette survivors. — Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico