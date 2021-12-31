

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
NDRRMC: P165M in assistance extended to ‘Odette’ survivors
 


Philstar.com
December 31, 2021 | 4:36pm





 
NDRRMC: P165M in assistance extended to â€˜Odetteâ€™ survivors
A resident bathes her child next to their destroyed house in Carcar, Cebu on December 18, 2021, days after Typhoon Odette hit the city.
VICTOR KINTANAR / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council on Friday said P165 million in assistance has been distributed to those affected by Super Typhoon Odette. 


In its latest situational report, NDRRMC said the infrastructure damage caused by the typhoon is currently placed at P16 billion while the damage to houses is at P28 million. Damage to agriculture is at P6.68 billion. 



The disaster agency said a majority of the assistance provided was in the form of family food packs worth P75.72 million. 


The second-largest amount listed in the report is unspecified assistance worth around P55 million, labeled either "without breakdown" or "no breakdown." Philstar.com got in touch with the NDRRMC to seek clarification on these items but has yet to receive a response as of this writing. 


Financial assistance worth P14.78 million has also been distributed, according to the disaster agency. 


Odette, the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, tore through the Visayas and Mindanao and left some 405 reported dead as of Friday morning. 


Of these reported deaths, only 75 have been confirmed by the disaster agency while the remaining 330 are still up for validation. 


France donates P115M to Odette response


In a statement Friday,  French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said it would donate €2 million or P115 million to Odette survivors through its Crisis and Support Center (CDCS). 


France said it would mobilize, through CDCS, "1 million euros of emergency aid to support the actions undertaken by the French NGO ACTED and the French Red Cross, with its partner the Philippine Red Cross." 


"This aid includes the distribution of several thousand family and hygiene kits, as well as material for the emergency rehabilitation of destroyed or damaged houses in the provinces of Surigao Del Norte, Palawan, and Bohol." 


The French ministry said it would donate another €1 million to the World Food Programme and the United Nations Children's Fund in response to the UN's appeal for $106.5 million or P5.4 billion to be extended to Odette survivors. — Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico


 










 









CLIMATE
DISASTER
SUPER TYPHOON ODETTE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Duterte says he's ready to go to jail for not following protocol on declaring state of calamity







Duterte says he's ready to go to jail for not following protocol on declaring state of calamity



By Alexis Romero |
8 hours ago  


President Rodrigo Duterte is unfazed by the possibility of being sent to jail for not complying with the rule requiring the...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines stays under Alert Level 2 until January 15







Philippines stays under Alert Level 2 until January 15



1 day ago 


Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the entire country will stay under Alert Level from January 1 to 15.








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte admits being very worried about possible mass infections due to Omicron







Duterte admits being very worried about possible mass infections due to Omicron



By Alexis Romero |
8 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday admitted being worried about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as the country recorded...








Headlines
fbtw













Arriving from abroad? What you need to validate your vaccination status







Arriving from abroad? What you need to validate your vaccination status



4 hours ago 


The Philippines will be recognizing vaccine certificates from the US, Canada and nine other countries for arrival quarantine...








Headlines
fbtw













More than 5.2 million children fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 &mdash; Galvez







More than 5.2 million children fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 — Galvez



7 hours ago 


Some 5.2 million children have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since the inoculation of minors was gradually rolled...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









30 firecracker injuries logged ahead of New Year festivities







30 firecracker injuries logged ahead of New Year festivities



1 hour ago 


According to the DOH, over a third of the cases occurred in Western Visayas.








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines ends another pandemic year with 2,961 new cases







Philippines ends another pandemic year with 2,961 new cases



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 hour ago 


The Department of Health reported Friday 2,961 new infections, raising the number of active cases to 14,233.








Headlines
fbtw













Cusi-led PDP-Laban: Extend period to file candidacy, postpone printing of ballots







Cusi-led PDP-Laban: Extend period to file candidacy, postpone printing of ballots



2 hours ago 


Going by the poll body's schedule, the printing of ballots should start on January 12, 2022. 








Headlines
fbtw













'Odette' death toll rises to 405







'Odette' death toll rises to 405



3 hours ago 


A total of 1,147 individuals were injured and 82 people remained missing after ‘Odette’ battered the central and...








Headlines
fbtw













Galvez: 'Odette' made gov't miss yearend vaccination target







Galvez: 'Odette' made gov't miss yearend vaccination target



4 hours ago 


Galvez said the government’s inoculation campaign was “delayed by one week or two weeks because we had....an [unexpected]...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login

 
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with