Philippinesâ€™ BFSI sector accelerates into the future as WFIS 2026 unites 1,000+ leaders

Philippines’ BFSI sector accelerates into the future as WFIS 2026 unites 1,000+ leaders

What followed then were two days of intense discussions driven by some of the most influential leaders in the region’s banking, insurance and fintech ecosystem, who steered the narrative through interactive panel sessions, keynote presentations and fireside chats.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ growing appetite for financial upgrades and tech innovation was very well evident at the fifth edition of the World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) that took place on August 25 to 26.

Boasting C-suite titles, technology trailblazers and remarkable banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) diversity, the two-day event hosted over 1,000 leaders from a broad spectrum of banks, insurance companies, micro-finance institutions, regulatory bodies and fintech companies across the nation’s financial ecosystem.

Held at the impeccable Manila Marriott, the event commenced with an opening ceremony led by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Senior Director Dindo Santos. His address, while brief, provided foundational strategic insights and regulatory guidance for an audience encompassing the country’s foremost financial and tech pioneers.

His presence also reflected the BSP’s continued involvement in elevating the financial sector and shaping the platform’s long-standing mission.

What followed then were two days of intense discussions driven by some of the most influential leaders in the region’s banking, insurance and fintech ecosystem, who steered the narrative through interactive panel sessions, keynote presentations and fireside chats.

Some of the leading speakers included:

Dindo Santos, senior director, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Rolando Avante, president and CEO, Philippine Business Bank

Lilian Cruz, senior vice president and CIO, Land Bank of the Philippines

Lito Villanueva, chief innovation and inclusion officer, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

Angelo Madrid, president, Maya Bank

Alain Bert Regis, director, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

For his part, Rolando Avante, president and CEO of Philippine Business Bank, stated, “Leaders from the nation's technology and business sectors—including top banks, insurance companies, micro-finance institutions, regulatory bodies, and government authorities—came together to forge connections, spark collaborations, and shape the future of finance.”

From operational concerns and growth opportunities spanning autonomous decisioning, AI-powered lending, predictive analytics and human-centred AI to emerging threats like synthetic identities, deepfakes, and AI-enabled fraud, the agenda covered immense ground, and explored every crucial stakeholder concern.

The event was well supported by Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, FinTech Alliance PH, Government Service Insurance System, and Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines.

While theoretical frameworks and commercial vendor solutions often dominate mainstream discourse, the invaluable first-hand perspectives offered by senior voices from the nation’s central bank find little match elsewhere.

To sum it up, the wealth of actionable insights, along with the strong regulatory alignment fostered during the two days, set new benchmarks for implementation and collaboration across the Philippines’ BFSI sector, further solidifying Tradepass’ stellar reputation as the world’s no.1 events company.

While conversations both on stage and off plunged into the depths of the sector’s most pressing opportunities and threats alike, the exhibition floor played host to top-tier global tech innovators such as LUMIQ / AWS, Appian, Entrust, Island Credit Solutions (ICS), Personetics, SAS, EmbedIT, Fenergo, Mambu, Jumio, Sparkle Security, HyperVerge, Strada, Workday, VWO / ABTasty, Pega, Yubico, FinBox, Pine Labs, Akkuro.

Reiterating the platform’s stance on establishing the sector’s highest qualitative benchmarks, the summit culminated in the highly anticipated WFIS Awards 2026, a premier segment designed that honored exceptional institutional and individual leadership in the financial space.

With two days of high-value dialogue, actionable insights, and meaningful industry engagement, WFIS 2026 has reinforced its role as a catalyst for financial innovation and collaboration across the Philippines.

As the sector continues to navigate the opportunities and complexities shaped by AI, digital transformation, and an evolving threat landscape, the event leaves behind stronger industry connections, greater alignment, and a shared resolve to turn innovation into meaningful, measurable outcomes.

For more information about the event, log on to: https://www.philippines.worldfis.com.

Editor’s Note: Philstar.com is a media partner to the World Financial Innovation Series.