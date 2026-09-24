Smart launches AI workspace

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has launched what it calls a “one-stop AI workspace” in a bid to make powerful artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible to Filipinos.

In a news release, the company said “AI.Smart” brings multiple advanced AI models and tools into one easy-to-use experience.

Powered by Avtica, AI.Smart gives Smart and TNT subscribers access to AWS Nova, ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini, and Thinking Machines through a single interface that can be accessed on any browser.

Based on the user’s prompt, AI.Smart automatically selects the appropriate AI model to deliver the desired output, whether generating content and images, creating documents and presentations, and analyzing data in English, Filipino, or Taglish.

Everything a subscriber uploads stays private to their own workspace and is never used to train AI models. Subscriber data is never retained and is encrypted and handled in line with the Philippine Data Privacy Act.

“AI should be for everyone, not just for those who can afford premium AI services. With AI.Smart, we are making AI more inclusive by bringing powerful AI models and tools together in one affordable platform, giving more Filipinos the opportunity to use AI to learn, create, work smarter, and achieve more,? said?Lloyd Manaloto, first vice president and OIC for Smart.

Smart and TNT subscribers can sign up for AI.Smart using their mobile number and verify their account via SMS.

Users can choose from a range of credit packs based on their needs, with access starting at just P49 for seven days. For users with bigger needs, the P499 plan is valid for 30 days and supports up to 10 users sharing a pool of credits, making it suitable for small businesses and teams.

Customers can purchase additional AI.Smart credits through AI.Smart , and pay using prepaid load, postpaid billing, credit or debit cards, and select e-wallets.

As an exclusive launch treat, Smart and TNT subscribers who sign up to AI.Smart can get a chance to enjoy free access to the platform valid for seven days.

Smart and TNT subscribers can make the most of AI.Smart powered by Smart 5G, which enables customers to enjoy a seamless mobile experience for activities such as video streaming, gaming, and real-time social media sharing.

Click here To know more about AI.Smart.

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