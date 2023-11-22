GOAB 2023 brings innovation to Panglao, Bohol

Tech event Geeks On A Beach launches in Panglao, Bohol on Nov. 22, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The highly anticipated tech event of the year, Geeks On A Beach (GOAB), launched in Panglao, Bohol on Wednesday.

The 6th annual GOAB, which runs from November 22 to 24, is expected to attract hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors, innovators and global tech leaders. The organizers promised valuable talks and growth opportunities at a top beach resort in Panglao, Bohol.

The conference, which focuses on partnerships, growth and innovation in startups, tech and design, aims to foster collaboration not just locally but globally. It features a diverse program with opportunities for knowledge-sharing, networking and investments.

The main conference will kick off on Thursday, featuring a keynote address on the Philippine Startup Development Program by Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy. The program includes a panel titled "From Seeds to Stars: Unveiling the 10-Year Evolution of the Philippine Startup Ecosystem."

GOAB is the result of collaboration between GeeksPH and the DICT. The event will focus on fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem in the Philippines, shining a spotlight on this year's theme, "Igniting Innovation and Collaboration."

In a statement released on Wednesday, GOAB organizers highlighted that this year's event commemorates the 10th anniversary of the conference, symbolizing the enduring growth and dynamism of the Philippine startup landscape."

"From its humble beginnings in Boracay, GOAB has evolved into a champion of the local startup community, celebrating the Philippines' growth and potential," it said.

The event offered many informative panels and talks with top speakers, covering diverse topics:

• Founders' Panel: Navigating the Challenges of Startup Life

Luminaries: Roland Ros (Kumu), ER Rollan (GrowSari), Angeline Tham (Angkas), Steve Sy (Great Deals E-Commerce)

• Philippine Venture Capital Report 2023

Presenter: Franco Varona (Foxmont Capital)

• Investors Panel

Panelists: Franco Varona, Paulo Campos (Kaya Founders), Mark Sng (Gentree Fund), Martin Cu (500 Global), Patricia Sosrodjojo (Seedstars), Ziheng Li (Saison Capital), Jason Ramirez (Kickstart Ventures)

• Fireside Chat: Impact of the Innovative Startup Act (ISA)

Featuring: Emmanuel Isaiah Zuñiga Detera (Andale Technology), Diane Eustaquio

• The Power of the 1.3M BPO Workforce in Driving Startup Success

Speaker: Jack Madrid (ITBAP)

Panelists: Albert Padin (Symph.io), Colin Christie (Analytics and AI Association)

• Panel: Impact of AI on Tech Startups & Industry

Panelists: Jack Madrid, Albert Padin, Colin Christie

• Panel: Horizon Philippines - Charting the Course to an IP-Based Economy

Led by: Uy, Jojo Flores (Plug and Play Tech Center), Ricky Banaag (DFNN Group of Companies)

• Keynote: Digital Startup Development and Acceleration Program (DSDAP)

Speaker: Atty Jocelle Batapa-Sigue (DICT Undersecretary for ICT Industry Development)

• Launch of Philippine Startup Ecosystem Report: Founder's Edition

Presenter: Jason Gaisano (Gobi-Core Philippines)

• Talk: Startups and the Capital Market - Going Public?

Speaker: Butch Meily (QBO Innovation Hub and IdeaSpace Foundation, Inc.)

• Founder Focus Sessions

Featuring: Nel Laygo (Peddlr), Deirdre Conde (Edukasyon.ph)

• Strategies for Thriving in Challenging Conditions

Featuring: Jessica de Mesa (Kindred Health Inc.), Victor Lim (Kraver's Canteen)

• Role and Impact of Kickstart as a Venture Capital Firm

Led by: Bit Santos

• $10M Fundraising Playbook

Presenter: Jeremy Au (Monk's Hill Ventures)

• Panel: Southeast Asian Startups

Panelists: Jeremy Au, Pun Jaruthassanakul (Seedstars Thailand), Sohun Bae (AVV - Ascend Vietnam Ventures), Dylan Keota (A2D Ventures)

• Fireside Chat: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLM)

Featuring: Chris McCann (Race Capital and Solana), Dave Overton, Albert Padin

• Founder-to-Founder Chat: Mental Health in Startups

Featuring: Roland Ros, Ron Baetiong (Hustleshare & Podcast Network Asia)

• Lightning Pitch Session

For startups under DICT's Startup Program

• Breakout Sessions

Across various tracks: regional startup ecosystems, tech for global challenges, and government initiatives

• Networking Opportunities

Coffee breaks and lunches with speakers.