Here's how Richard Pines elevated his agency to new heights

Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 5:00pm
Here's how Richard Pines elevated his agency to new heights
Pines, CEO of Web Powerhouse
MANILA, Philippines — Richard Pines initially started as a designer. He cited the challenge of acquiring projects due to a lack of appreciation for design, particularly in the Philippines where there exists a stigma that reduces designing to mere clicking.

Entering the field as a freelancer in 2013, Pines, now the owner of a white-label agency, witnessed a shift. He pondered, “How can I provide more value to our clients and impact their businesses positively?”

His solution was designing websites. Selected by Webflow as its brand ambassador, Pines, who is based in San Francisco, extends the company’s vision to the Philippines and nurtures local talent. He believes websites hold significant value as they can significantly boost revenue, a primary goal for businesses.

In 2019, he transitioned from a designer to a developer. Despite the pandemic, his brand experienced growth. Starting with just two employees, within eight months, his team expanded to 30 people and continued to grow rapidly.

Their clientele spans across the US, Australia, London and Canada, primarily serving marketing agencies. Webflow, a specialized platform known for its animation features, is their tool of choice.

Pines emphasized that their growth stemmed from proactive outreach to agencies and reciprocated interest from potential clients. Their current clientele is closely tied to them, providing around 30 website projects per month, accumulating to 300 to 400 websites over the past couple of years.

Unlike other website builders, Webflow offers virus-free, high-speed and well-designed solutions, according to Pines.

His journey began with networking and attending startup events, gradually attracting clients who recognized the need for professional websites. As his expertise in Webflow grew, he started sharing his knowledge within various communities.

Pines’ website, webpowerhouse.net, highlights the challenges of finding and training talented employees, suggesting outsourcing as a solution. His team excels in systematic development processes and offers a range of services, including website redesign, custom templates, branded funnels and 3D assets.

