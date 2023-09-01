Tired of Metro Manila? Appreciate ‘connected living’ at first low-rise condo inside Lancaster New City

MANILA, Philippines — The fast-paced lifestyle of Metro Manila can be exhilarating, but it often comes with its share of challenges, from pollution to traffic to limited green spaces.

As the world gradually emerges from the pandemic, more and more Filipinos have started to prioritize a healthier and more balanced way of living, one that offers the best of both worlds.

Welcome Westwind, the first low-rise condominium development inside the vibrant and thriving community of Lancaster New City in Cavite.

Last July, Profriends, the township developer behind Westwind at Lancaster New City, unveiled the new project to its business partners in a grand event at Acacia Hotel in Muntinlupa City.

Located just outside the Metro Manila, Westwind offers residents the opportunity to embrace “connected living” like never before. With convenience, breathability, connectivity and mobility at its core, Westwind is redefining the concept of modern living.

“Profriends will be celebrating its 25 years in the property development business, and having Westwind as one of our new projects excites us. Through Westwind, we can innovate and adapt to the changing needs of the families we serve,” Profriends President Kathleen Choa said during the launch.

A breath of fresh air

Unlike the typical condominiums in cramped cities, Westwind promises a mesmerizing park-like entrance to greet its residents. With lush trees and vibrant greenery alongside wide walkways, collectively called Nature Walk, residents will know they are about to embark on a unique condo living experience.

“We envision Westwind to be ‘your best home yet.’ The project will redefine your condo living experience as we offer seamless, connected and healthy living through the green and purposive spaces available within the development,” Profriends Business Unit Head Eric Ganaden said.

Beyond the need for proximity to urban amenities, the property understands the value of breathability—a rare commodity in bustling cities. Its thoughtful design includes spacious units and more open spaces, contributing to a healthier and happier living environment.

With generous cuts of studio, and one- to three-bedroom, each condo building or “vertical village” consists of only four to six stories, with 140 to 150 high-ceiling units.

Outside, a huge portion of the development is dedicated to open spaces, where residents can reconnect with nature, breathe in the fresh air, and revel in the beauty of green landscapes right at their doorstep.

These safe, open spaces also let residents connect to the community, where they can converge and interact, in keeping with the old Filipino tradition of knowing one’s neighbors.

Further making these urban parks sustainable are energy-saving solar lights, rain gardens and detention ponds that prevent flooding, and drought-resistance softscape to minimize water consumption.

Profriends Strategic Business Unit Head Eric Ganaden and Brand Manager Tet Bugayong

Connectivity and mobility

Connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity, and Westwind is fully aligned with the demands of the digital age.

The property ensures seamless technology integration with its internet-ready homes and work stations in and around the condo buildings. Embracing the digital era, the property empowers its residents to live efficiently and stay connected with the world at all times.

With the pandemic’s lessons still fresh in everyone's minds, Westwind addresses the pressing need for convenience. Everything is just a stone's throw away, making essential services and recreational activities easily accessible at any time. Even the refreshing Tagaytay is only 30 minutes away from the property.

The property’s strategic location in Cavite guarantees unparalleled mobility and accessibility. With existing and upcoming major infrastructure linkages such as SLEX, NAIAX, CavitEx, PITX and CALAX, residents can move freely and effortlessly within and beyond the development.

The stress of daily commutes is replaced by the ease of travel, enabling residents to make the most of their time and enjoy life to the fullest.

Profriends Marketing Head Maria Sheresh Matias

‘Live freely’

Westwind's launch event was a celebration of this visionary development, and guests were left inspired by its commitment to “living freely,” which is the project’s main tagline.

With approximately 3,500 units planned and a total of around 14,000 households upon full development, Westwind is poised to become the next big thing in Lancaster New City.

The vibrancy of the community, combined with Westwind's seamless integration of modernity and nature, promises a life of connectedness and fulfillment for its future residents.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Profriends. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.