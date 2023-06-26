DATEM elevates sustainable practices in operations

DATEM has emphasized its sustainability efforts to boost its eco-friendly operations in its 40 years in the industry. One concrete example is the use of precast methodology, which decreases dust pollution and concrete waste by up to 30% than the normal.

MANILA, Philippines — In pursuit of contributing to sustainable development and environmental protection, DATEM, Your Trusted Builder, continues to tailor and enhance its methodologies and technologies and consistently comply with local and international green building standards.

Presently, DATEM’s precast methodology decreases dust pollution and concrete waste by up to 30% in construction. This also prevents the use of chemical treatments in the long term.

DATEM is preparing to upgrade its ready-mix concrete to produce sturdier and more environment-friendly structures. Moreover, up to 95% of pre- and post-consumer contents are also used in construction materials like ready-mix concrete, formwork and rebars to reduce carbon footprints.

Effective deck coating with a high solar reflecting index (SRI) is applied in green building projects to dismiss the heat island effect.

Reputable green building institutions such as the Philippine Green Building Council’s (PHILGBC) BERDE, WELL Building Standard and the US Green Building Council’s (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) have consistently praised DATEM’s projects in the last decade.

Recently, the Makati Commerce Tower bagged the first LEED Platinum in the country, the highest certification to date from the USGBC, while Arya Residences, One Le Grand Tower and Unilab Corporate Center were confirmed with LEED Gold.

Likewise, the PHILGBC complimented the Seven Neo and Botanika Nature Residence Tower 1 with BERDE 5 and 4 stars, respectively.

“While the company promotes total value engineering in its operations, sustainability is never compromised. The certifications we received from green building councils attest to our mission to build infrastructure for development without leaving behind the environment,” DATEM President Architect Lesley Espiritu-Villanueva said.

Last April, the company organized roundtables with experts from Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Smart Air Philippines to discuss infamous environmental risks, approaches to reduce carbon footprints in construction and integrating environmental actions into the overall business strategy.

To help the environment further, DATEM is also diminishing its electricity and water consumption in its head office in Quezon City.

DATEM Environment and Sustainability Coordinator RK Lizardo noted a 2.05% reduction in kilowatt hours at the end of 2022 compared to pre-pandemic consumption. This record continues as the company’s electricity consumption in the first half of 2023 is 1.21% lower than in 2022.

In terms of water consumption, Lizardo reported a 3.75% reduction from the pre-pandemic rate. Solid waste has an immense downgrade to 31.16%. All of this is recorded when mandatory office reporting on all staff is implemented.

Recognizing climate change as one of the top risks, DATEM adapts and reinforces better solutions for this crisis.

As Your Trusted Builder in the industry, DATEM primes its operations to collaborate and explore opportunities with organizations and enterprises to accelerate both parties’ corporate sustainability objectives.