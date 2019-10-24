Verano Greenhills earns investors’ approval

MANILA, Philippines — Investing in property is a meticulous task that needs to be studied thoroughly before making a final decision. Whether a home buyer or a property investor, the Verano Greenhills in San Juan City is a worthy buy.

Early investors attest to the promise of "value for money" by Verano Greenhills. A young couple, Paolo and Cristina, originally from Makati and Quezon City respectively, say that they have found the perfect common ground at Verano Greenhills.

Its location and proximity to EDSA and other main thoroughfares were the first things that attracted the young couple who are also young professionals. “Apart from value for money, we ultimately ended up choosing to invest in Verano because of the promised luxury at the heart of Greenhills,” they agreed.

One of the things they look forward to experiencing is Verano Greenhills' promise of exclusivity, from its amenities to overall quality.

“Greenhills is developing as a whole, and it would be good to invest in a property like Verano Greenhills without having to break the bank. There is only a limited number of properties available for investment in Greenhills, and Verano definitely offers quality condominium living in the area,” they added.

Charles from Marikina City, on the hand, has also recently decided to invest in a new home in San Juan. "Greenhills is in the middle of everything. It’s a few minutes away from Ortigas, where my fiancee Marielle works, and it’s only a few minutes away from Quezon City, where I work,” he said.

He chose Verano Greenhills over other properties in the area because of its location and price.

"It should easily be accessible and safe. I also look at the potential gain in terms of the market value. At the end of the day, it’s an investment. I believe that Verano’s location and potential growth of its market value makes it irresistible," he said.

The vision of Verano Greenhills as a premier residential condominium also makes it a welcome investment for enterprising buyers like JC Wong, a 55-year-old entrepreneur whose businesses are in real estate, agriculture, and tourism. Having lived in San Juan throughout his life, he has grown accustomed to the convenience of living near schools and establishments.

The strategic location of Verano Greenhills offers similar benefits as his current home in Little Baguio. Thanks to the property’s leasing potential and the prospect of investment appreciation, JC can now let others—his future tenants—experience exclusive and distinctive living in Verano Greenhills.

Upscale lifestyle

With a commanding view of the skyline and an unparalleled access to key establishments in the area, Verano Greenhills promises great benefits for its homeowners. Theirs will be an upscale lifestyle that will cultivate personal interests and vibrant sensibilities.

With invigorating recreational amenities and exceptional features, including a lap pool, kiddie pool, pool lounge, fitness gym, entertainment area, movie theater, and children's play area, residents can have a place to relax amid a fast-paced urban community.

Verano Greenhills consists of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units ranging from approximately 26 sqm up to 110.45 sqm with high-grade finishes and fittings—perfect for any urban home buyer.

For more information about Verano Greenhills, visit the showroom at Unit 102 Richbelt Tower 17 Annapolis Street, Greenhills San Juan City or check out www.verano.com.ph. Follow @GrandTaipan on Facebook for more updates.