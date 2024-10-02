^

'Final na talaga': Gilas youth standout Mur Alao ends up with UST Tigers

Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 1:24pm
'Final na talaga': Gilas youth standout Mur Alao ends up with UST Tigers
Prince Ray "Mur" Alao in action for Gilas youth.
FIBA.com

MANILA, Philippines – After a series of school transfers, Prince Ray “Mur” Alao has finally settled with the University of Santo Tomas.

The former Gilas youth standout — who has had stops with La Salle, University of the East and Far Eastern University — has commitment to UST and will be ready to suit up for the Growling Tigers in UAAP Season 88.

In an interview with Philstar.com, the 6-foot-2 guard detailed how he ended up with the Espana-based school.

“Last week lang ako dumating dito sa UST, hindi ako natuloy sa UE. Out of nowhere kasi nagkita yung parents ko and si Coach Pido (Jarencio). That time after UE, nag-FEU din ako. Then after that UST. Sa UST final na talaga. Hindi pa naman talaga ako na-enroll sa FEU, tapos ayon nagkausap sila with the coaching staff. Gustong gusto na rin ako ni Coach Pido dati pa,” Alao told Philstar.com.

Alao is expected to play for UST next season and will serve the required one-year residency this year.

“So magse-serve ako nang one year, pahinga then two years, so 2024-2025 school year ako nag-enroll. Born 2004 ako, so three years pa (eligible), after ko i-serve ng residency may three years playing time pa. So next year maglalaro na din ako. This year sine-serve ko na yung residency. Ang rule kasi na yun one-year pahinga, two years yung deduct so dalawa yung deduct sa akin,” he said. 

Alao said he is excited to play for the Tigers, adding his current practice sessions with the team have given him confidence.

“Most importantly, binibigay talaga sa akin yung kumpiyansa sa ensayo, giving me the chance to play my game. Excited lang ako marami ako matutuhan sa kakampi ko,” he said.

Alao is thus set to reunite with his former teammates from the San Beda Red Cubs — Nic Cabanero and fellow former Batang Gilas guard Forthsky Padrigao — in Season 88. 

“Mga magiging kakampi ko, sila Nic and Forthsky marami rin ako matutuhan dun. Dati na rin kami magkakasama, so si Nic Beda days pa lang magkakasama na kami. So excited lang ako sa new environment, new culture,” Alao said.

Alao added that he will be bringing in his leadership skills as a point guard to the Tigers.

“(What I can contribute is) Leadership ko and pagiging point guard ko, kasi pass-first talaga ko. Pero nagdedepende rin naman ako sa situation. Pero leadership talaga makukuha nila sa akin,” he said.

Aside from Alao, former Benilde player Michael Mara is serving his residency period with UST. – Brent Sagre, intern

BASKETBALL

TIGERS

UAAP

UST
