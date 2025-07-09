Gear up for ZIC Protech.Pitstop at Ayala Malls Feliz!

Korean superstars Gong Yoo and Lee Dongwook are the brand ambassadors of ZIC, establishing its credibility in the engine oil industry.

MANILA, Philippines — Calling all car and motorcycle enthusiasts! Get ready as ZIC Philippines, your trusted partner in engine oil, is gearing up for their next exciting event: ZIC Protech.Pitstop at Ayala Malls Feliz!

Happening on July 12 and 13 at the activity center of Ayala Malls Feliz in Pasig City, ZIC Philippines will be presenting exciting games and programs for all mall-goers during that weekend.

ZIC is the No. 1 preferred engine oil brand in Korea, trusted by millions of motorists and backed by advanced technology from SK Enmove, Korea’s leading lubricant manufacturer.

In the Philippines, ZIC offers a comprehensive range of engine oils to cater to various vehicle types and needs. In South Korea, ZIC has consistently held the title of the most popular engine oil brand for an impressive 27 consecutive years since 1997. This dominance in its home market speaks volumes about the trust and performance associated with the ZIC brand.

ZIC’s entry into the Philippine market is highlighted by its exceptional performance under extreme heat and urban driving conditions, relevant to Philippine road realities.

ZIC Philippines will be bringing the same excitement that includes immersive brand experience booth, with interactive activities and giveaways, where ZIC Philippines customers can also learn more about ZIC engine oil through the product display and other consumer engagement programs.

The ZIC Protech.Pitstop, happening this weekend, will feature three main activities for all booth visitors: the PROTECH. Challenge, Smooth Buzz Ride and Piston Power Shot. After completing all three, participants can spin the Prize Roulette for a chance to win additional giveaways from ZIC.

ZIC continues to expand its local visibility through high-impact consumer engagements like the recently concluded SM MOA, and next in Ayala.

Car and motorcycle enthusiasts will get the chance to know more about ZIC, while enjoying games, giveaways and exciting prizes. These include a winner of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, three winners of Galaxy Watch Ultra and four winners of Galaxy Watch7.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to give your car or motorcycle the ZIC protection it deserves! Troop down to Ayala Malls Feliz next weekend and be part of this special event only from ZIC Philippines!

For more information, visit and follow the official ZIC Philippines Facebook page, or explore the full product line-up at the official ZIC website.

