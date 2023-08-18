Experience world-class motorsports thrill at Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival

On August 23, racers, enthusiasts, car owners and those who love seeing performance cars pushed to the limits are all invited to witness world-class driving exhibitions led by Morizo, the racing pseudonym of Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda.

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is all geared up to bring heart-pumping action to everyone at the Toyota GAZOO Racing (TGR) Festival 2023, happening on August 23 and 24 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

The TGR Festival, a free admission event, is dubbed as Toyota’s biggest gathering of motorsports fans and enthusiasts celebrating the shared love and passion for cars and racing. To be part of the festivities, simply register at https://toyotagrfestivalph.com/.

He will be joined by international racers Katsuta Norihiko and Sasaki Masahiro, both excellent drivers of the Toyota GAZOO Racing Team. The team will bring world class rally exhibitions on Philippine grounds, with the legendary TGR race cars, the Toyota WRC Yaris and Red Bull GR Corolla.

They will also be joined by Philippine racing pride, Alex Perez, Luis Gono and TGR Ambassador Marlon Stockinger who will also exhibit their skills in drifting and gymkhana using the GR Supra, GR Yaris and GR 86.

Celebrity Ryan Agoncillo will also take part in the driving action as the representative of Team Toyota GAZOO Racing Philippines of the TGR Vios Cup.

Spectators of the TGR Fest will not only see the GR Supra, GR Yaris and GR 86 drive through the tracks, they will also get a chance to ride shotgun on these cars with the pro racers. They can also see GR race cars being prepared and serviced at the pit for better appreciation of racing teamwork and technical expertise.

Official GR merchandise will also be displayed and made available for sale at the GR Garage for everyone who wants to keep the GR spirit within them.

The fun and thrill do not stop on tracks as local bands and artists take the stage to perform for the TGR Festival audience. Filipino crowd favorite Ben & Ben will be headlining the first day with entertainment together with OPM legend, Ely Buendia.

On August 24, it will be back-to-back rock performances from Parokya ni Edgar and Kamikazee. More artists and personalities will join them, including TGR Vios Cup racers to bring energy to the crowd.

On August 24, the best of the best sim racers of the 2023 season of the TGR Gran Turismo Cup (GT Cup) will face-off at the Grandstand until the three champions are determined. The winners of this TGR GT Cup National Finals will move on to represent the country in the Asia Regional Rounds.

Join and be part of the crowd’s roaring cheers in the Toyota GAZOO Racing Festival 2023, admission is free.

