‘Alagang SEAOIL’: 4 ways every Filipino gets celebrity treatment at SEAOIL

Guided by the Filipino value of “maalaga” or caring, “Alagang SEAOIL” ensures exceptional care and innovative products for all Filipino motorists, recognizing that they equally deserve such treatment.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino motorists, whether they are celebrities attending glamorous events, dedicated delivery riders meeting tight deadlines, or humble jeepney drivers navigating busy city streets, share a common longing for a smoother and more fulfilling road adventure.

Inspired by the belief that every Filipino motorist deserves exceptional care, SEAOIL aims to create a customer experience that goes beyond expectations—extending the same level of attention and alaga typically associated with celebrity encounters to every individual.

1. Exemplary service with a smile

From the moment motorists step foot in any SEAOIL station, they are welcomed by a team of friendly and knowledgeable staff who understand the unique challenges faced by drivers.

With a warm smile and attentive approach, the kuyas and ates are always ready to assist customers with their needs.

From offering fuel recommendations and assisting in tire inflation to answering questions and even providing helpful tips for a smoother and safer journey. Sometimes, they even help drivers with their coins for panukli, or engage with you for a short kumustahan if you have the time!

2. Breaking free from GAStos

Always looking for ways to make things easier for its customers, Alagang SEAOIL has several programs and promos that allow Filipinos to save on gas expenses.

One example of this is the SEAOIL VIP rewards program, which was recently improved to provide a digitalized, simplified and elevated VIP experience to customers.

Regular motorists, especially delivery riders, love this program as it allows them to earn points with every gas up and use them for their next purchase of any SEAOIL product.

The new VIP app features easier registration, an improved points system (P200 = 1 point = P1 reward points), real-time points checking and transaction history, faster redemption and station locator. It is also the only fuel app that converts members’ points to cash.

SEAOIL, not only settling with being maasikaso, also exemplifies the Filipino value of being mapagbigay by holding exciting promos like the Lifetime Free Gas that covers lucky winners’ fuel budget for as long as they live.

3. Superior quality products

Did you know, SEAOIL fuels are derived from advanced refineries in nations like Japan, South Korea and Singapore, which are recognized for their cutting-edge and effective operations?

Additionally, at least three times each day, SEAOIL fuels are put through rigorous testing at their stations to guarantee the maximum cleanliness and integrity of their products. This level of meticulousness is proof that SEAOIL goes above and beyond in delivering exceptional quality products.

What’s more, Filipino motorists benefit from the strength and effectiveness of race-quality SEAOIL fuels. They are combined with premium additives from the well-known brand STP, which is the go-to option for American NASCAR racers.

It’s not only the fuels that are of excellent quality. SEAOIL premium lubricant formulations are also combined with STP additives that offer a second layer of defense against corrosion and wear, ensuring the engine’s efficient and smooth operation and increasing its lifespan and lowering maintenance expenses.

Drivers can drive with confidence knowing that their motorcycles, jeepneys or cars are well-protected and performing at their best thanks to SEAOIL’s dedication to quality.

4. Greater control, flexibility on fuel costs

Truth be told, oil price hikes are a cause of major headaches for every Filipino motorist. Understanding this concern, SEAOIL has collaborated with Locq, OPC to empower customers with control over fluctuating fuel prices through the PriceLOCQ mobile app.

With a growing user base, the app enables customers to purchase and store fuel in advance, safeguarding against upcoming price hikes.

To enhance convenience, the app recently introduced the RFID top-up feature, enabling users with Autosweep RFID accounts to easily reload through PriceLOCQ.

The PriceLOCQ app continues to evolve, with recent updates including LocqPay, allowing customers to use their Peso Balance and avail of regular discounts on fuel purchases, regardless of price hikes or rollbacks.

It also facilitates the management of toll/RFID accounts through a partnership with Autosweep, enabling users to purchase Autosweep load using their Peso Balance.

Through the PriceLOCq app, SEAOIL shows its care for Filipino motorists by saving them from the hassle and financial burden of oil price hikes. Instead, SEAOIL gives them the power to save from fuel prices, as well as make the most out of their purchases through rebates

Feel the difference of ‘Alagang SEAOIL’

With SEAOIL’s commitment to exceptional products and customer service, coupled with the game-changing PriceLOCQ feature and promos like the Lifetime Free Gas, motorists can truly experience the difference of Alagang SEAOIL firsthand.

By providing a convenient platform to purchase and store fuels, navigate volatile prices and even manage toll/RFID accounts, PriceLOCQ empowers customers with greater control and flexibility over their fuel expenses.

It's time to take charge of your fueling experience and download the PriceLOCQ app today. Discover the convenience, saving and peace of mind that comes with Alagang SEAOIL and experience a new level of care tailored to Filipino motorists.

