Toyota Motor Philippines is holding its much-anticipated inventory clear-out sale on October 17 to 21.
Photo Release
Toyota's biggest clearance sale for 2019 extended this weekend
(Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Top automotive manufacturer Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) announces its much-anticipated inventory clear-out sale from October 17 to 21.

During this special weekend, Toyota customers can avail the brand’s best and biggest deals on ten of its iconic nameplates.

The Great Toyota Sale includes select variants of the locally made Vios and Innova, alongside segment best-sellers Fortuner, Hilux, Hiace, Avanza, Wigo, Corolla Altis, RAV4, and Yaris.

“We highly encourage everyone to come and visit their preferred Toyota dealership, and experience the joys of hassle-free car ownership,” said Cristina Arevalo, first vice president for Toyota Motor Philippines.

No special requirements are needed to avail and reserve the 10 participating models, with discounts as much as P230,000.

Interested customers may register online via http://toyota.com.ph/thegreattoyotasale/ or through any of Toyota’s 70 dealer outlets nationwide. Interested customers may access the same link for details and reservations. Follow Toyota Motor Philippines in Facebook for updates.

CLEARANCE SALE FORTUNER HIACE TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES VIOS
