9 reasons why it's time to own a Corolla Altis

Consider yourself lucky that you're in the market for a new car at this time

Launched on the auspicious date of 9/9/2019, the All-New Toyota Corolla Altis is sleek, powerful and packed with features ensuring every drive is enjoyable experience.

Here are nine reasons why it's the perfect time you gift yourself one.

An 'ever-better' car

As the brand continues to make efforts to offer clients cars that match their ever-evolving needs, the All-New Corolla makes use of the Toyota New Global Architecture. This new technology supports the brand's "commitment of making ever-better cars". The All-New Corolla Altis spearheads Toyota's next generation platform that aims for innovation in terms of agility, visibility and stability to provide the best driving experience for customers. It is the brand's assurance to customers to expect nothing less than the best.

A new era of hybrid

Being good to the environment through efficient technology comes full circle with the introduction of the All-New Corolla Hybrid. Toyota is now able to give customers the full benefit of an advance Hybrid engine by seamlessly combining an efficient gasoline engine and a high-output electric motor that self-charges for unparalleled fuel mileage. With the All-New Corolla Altis, technology can work for the environment.

An even better experience inside

From its more fluid aesthetics, the All-New Corolla Altis takes design satisfaction up a notch with its equally sleek and modern interiors. There's soft touch panels with an automatic climate control system and an illuminated entry system. The 8-way Power Adjust Seats for Driver comes complete with multimedia/cruise buttons plus a 7-inch multi-information display.

A sleek, more prestigious look

For the 12th generation Corolla, the brand's longtime bestseller gets a bolder, more modern revamp with a restyled front fascia, rear spoiler and headlights. It also comes in six colors —from the latest addition, Celestite Gray Metallic, to popular favorites, Attitude Black, Red Mica Metallic, Freedom White, Silver Metallic and White Pearl, who says a classic can't look cool?

A feature for every need

More than just being dependable, the All-New Corolla Altis aims to please customers with its variety of features like the Auto Dimming Mirror, One Touch Auto Window, Push Start System and 7 Airbags combining the best of comfort and security.

A full sensory experience

Summing up what it’s like to own the All-New Corolla Altis is Toyota's goal of delivering emotional satisfaction and quality for its customers. Thus, every detail — from design, safety features, fuel efficiency, speed, up to price points have all been carefully thought out to ensure that the All-New Corolla Altis exceeds in its class.

A smooth, safe ride

Packed with the Toyota Safety Sense features (Pre-Collision System, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Automatic High Beam), the All-New Corolla aids your driving especially at the most crucial moments. Making the most of the latest in active-safety technology, this latest model is your indispensable virtual safety margin for a more relaxed, safer drive.

An accessible price point

A feature-packed car of the future that won't cost you your life savings, the All-New Corolla Altis is available in several variants to suit every need and budget preference with prices starting reasonably at Php999,999 and a Hybrid variant that's very competitively priced.

An All-New Corolla Altis for you

Available in five variants — 1.8 V Hybrid CVT, 1.6 V CVT, 1.6 G CVT, 1.6 G MT and 1.6 E MT — the All-New Corolla Altis has something to appeal to every discerning customer.