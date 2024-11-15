Cebuana Lhuillier: The premier financial gateway for remittances and beyond

With more than 30 years of experience in the money transfer industry, Cebuana Lhuillier has become an indispensable part of Filipino lives, continuously adapting to the shifting demands of its customers.

MANILA, Philippines — In the ever-evolving world of financial services, Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer has established itself as the premier financial gateway for Filipinos across the globe.

The company’s commitment to financial inclusion and mobility, combined with its cutting-edge technology and vast network of partners, has earned it a reputation as a trusted provider of domestic and international remittances, along with a diverse array of other financial services.

At the helm of this transformative journey is Philippe Andre Lhuillier, senior executive vice president of Cebuana Lhuillier, who has been instrumental in redefining the direction of the organization.

Lhuillier’s vision goes beyond facilitating transaction. “It’s about creating opportunities, supporting dreams, and building strong, interconnected communities across borders," he emphasizes.

Under his leadership, Cebuana Lhuillier has positioned itself as a key player in the financial services sector, consistently delivering unparalleled value to both customers and partners alike.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, acknowledges the critical role PhIlippe Andre Lhuillier’s leadership has played in advancing Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer’s services.

“Under Andre’s direction, Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer has seen remarkable operational improvements, greater market outreach, and significant technological advancements, all of which have enhanced its capabilities and strengthened its partnerships," Jean Henri shares.

Empowering connections with a robust network, strategic partnerships

Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer operates through a robust network of over 3 million global touchpoints, with a presence in key regions including the United States, the Middle East, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

This extensive reach enables the company to cater to the needs of millions of Filipinos abroad while also expanding its footprint in key global markets

One of the key factors of this far-reaching network is because of its strategic partnerships with over 100 global partners, including renowned industry leaders like Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, Remitly, Transfast, Pangea and others.

These collaborations have positioned Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer as a leading player in the global remittance and financial services market.

Another crucial reason for Cebuana Lhuillier’s success is its 20-year relationship with leading Money Transfer Operators, international agents, banks and e-wallet platforms globally as well as established presence through direct account management for partner acquisitions, coupled with strategic office locations such as their Dubai office.

While the company is gaining ground globally in terms of network expansion, it has also been aggressively expanding in the Philippines through its 3,500 branches and 25,000 authorized partner agents such as SM Bills Pay, eBiz, USSC, LBC Express and PeraHub among others, made possible by the seamless Peralink agent onboarding.

These global and domestic network expansions are part of the company’s last-mile strategy, to connect Filipinos wherever they are in the world, to their loved ones wherever they are in the Philippines, in terms of money transfer services.

Full suite of money transfer services

Beyond traditional remittance services, Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer offers a broad range of money transfer solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and individuals alike.

One key service is Remit to Account (RTA), which allows clients to send funds directly to bank accounts or e-wallets. This service combines the strengths of Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer’s network and its established partnerships with the biggest banks and e-wallet platforms in the country such as BDO, BPI, Metrobank, PNB, G-CASH and Maya to offer cash management solutions even beyond banking hours.

Additionally, Cash-In/Cash-Out (CICO) services, enabled by the company’s Tech-Brick Advantage, being API-ready combined with its huge network, bridge the gap between cash and digital payments. This online and offline strategy allows clients to access funds in Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer’s robust network,

Further extending its service portfolio, Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer also offers a vast bills payment service that includes over 600 billers nationwide, including local and regional-based billers and government-related payments, providing a one-stop solution for customers to handle all their payment needs.

Cash management solutions are also at the forefront of the company’s offerings, with collection services available through cash drop-off centers and disbursement services for lending, payroll, and government aid. These comprehensive solutions are specifically designed to support businesses by facilitating efficient, secure and streamlined financial operations.

Looking ahead with upcoming innovations

There’s no stopping Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer as it continues to invest in technology and innovations, remaining committed to enhancing its service offerings. Upcoming services include Retail Foreign Exchange (FX), which will further diversify the company’s portfolio and meet the growing demand for financial solutions.

This is just one example of how Cebuana Lhuillier plans to evolve with the needs of its customers and business partners. With a solid foundation built on strategic partnerships, innovative technology, and a passion for financial inclusion, Cebuana Lhuillier is poised to continue leading the way in the financial services sector.

With all of these, Cebuana Lhuillier is indeed the financial gateway to the Philippines with its robust network and partnerships and full-suite of money services, beyond remittance.

