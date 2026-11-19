Taptap Send helps OFWs maximize holiday remittances and connect with families

MANILA, Philippines — For global Pinoys managing busy holiday schedules abroad, the ability to send support home in just a few taps turns a routine financial task into an immediate, real-time connection to their loved ones' holiday celebrations.

This holiday season, digital remittance trailblazer Taptap Send is stepping up to serve as a financial lifeline, helping OFWs maximize their hard-earned income and bridge the distance to their loved ones.

The final quarter of the year represents the absolute peak for global remittance transfers, which remain the backbone of the Philippine economy—recently reaching a record US$35.63 billion according to recent data. However, this year’s holiday peak comes with a unique economic tension. While a weaker Philippine peso means foreign currencies yield more pesos upon conversion, domestic inflation and the rising cost of everyday essentials back home heavily dilute this advantage. Because family budgets are tightly squeezed, making every single remittance count has never been more vital.

Protecting the value of long-distance sacrifice

To ensure that long-distance love isn't eroded by high costs, Taptap Send offers a secure, fast and zero-transfer fee* remittance app. Traditional money transfer services often offset favorable exchange rates with hidden transaction fees, directly reducing the final amount families receive. By removing these financial barriers, Taptap Send ensures that the wealth generated through hard work abroad directly benefits beneficiaries with maximum dignity.

"Our mission goes beyond moving money; it is about protecting the financial dignity of our modern-day heroes and helping them feel connected to home," said Faye Sta. Ana-Corpuz, head of the Philippines & regional growth manager for Southeast Asia at Taptap Send. "As the daughter of a single-mom overseas worker myself, I know firsthand that a remittance is more than a transaction—it is a lifeline of care. When inflation squeezes family budgets, every peso saved on transfer fees is a peso that goes toward a better Christmas celebration for the family."

Bringing families closer for the holidays

Taptap Send enables Filipinos living in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, Australia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to send money directly to major banks and mobile wallet networks across the Philippines.

By providing highly competitive exchange rates and zero transfer fees on eligible bank and mobile wallet transfers, Taptap Send helps its global community of over 15 million subscribers protect their capital—ensuring their generosity brings them closer to the hearts of their families this Christmas.

The Taptap Send app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, offering secure, fast and zero-transfer fee* remittances to major bank networks and mobile wallets in the Philippines.

*No transfer fee on eligible bank and mobile wallet transfers to the Philippines. FX rates apply.

TapTap Send Payments Co., licensed as a Money Transmitter by the Banking Department of the State of New York. NMLS ID: 2108069; T T S Financial Services Middle East L.L.C, incorporated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, commercial license number 1601866, registered office at Office No. 1.03, Dubai World Trade Centre Commercial LLC, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Licensed and regulated by the UAE Central Bank to offer stored value facilities, exchange business and retail payment service; Taptap Send Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 21 675 932 386) Australian Financial Services Licence No. 559468, and Taptap Send Bahrain B.S.C is authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as a payment service provider. Address: Office 2944, Level 29, United Tower, Building 316, Road 4609, Block 346, Manama, Water Bay, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Watch Taptap Send's four-part short film series inspired by real experiences of Filipinos overseas, capturing the sacrifices they make, the families they leave behind, and the moments that make coming home meaningful.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Taptap Send is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.