PH joining CPTPP to boost trade with UK, regional partners â€“ British Chamber exec

PH joining CPTPP to boost trade with UK, regional partners – British Chamber exec

The Philippines remains optimistic despite global trade uncertainties by diversifying trade with its regional partners, noting its interest in formally submitting its application in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) during the first half of the year.

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) identifies this as an opportunity to further strengthen the ever-growing relations between the UK and the Philippines, which now stands at £3.0 billion in total trade in goods and services.

In December 2024, the UK formally acceded to the trade group, gaining wider market access in the region.

BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson, in an interview, also noted that the Philippines joining the CPTPP, will reinforce the government’s efforts to boost foreign direct investments and gain a competitive advantage in the region.

Currently, four ASEAN members are already part of the trade group, namely: Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

“What we want to be doing is driving the Philippine GDP growth above 5.4%. We think there are very good opportunities for that and will make the Philippines more competitive…We want to see the Philippines, not only for companies coming into invest directly, but also as a gateway to Southeast Asia,” Nelson said.

Nelson also mentioned various opportunities in the Philippine economic zones, highlighting the upcoming Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Investment Mission in London on 27 June 2025.

The UK was recognized as PEZA’s leading investor in January 2025, aiming to increase momentum on the cumulative number of 89 British Registered Business Enterprises (RBEs) valued at P34.036 billion, from 1995-2024.

Meanwhile, the recent inaugural UK-Philippine Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting also signaled robust opportunities in multiple sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture and technology, among others.

Existing trade mechanisms and agreements of the Philippines such as the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) marks the country as an investment destination and noted that, “The trade is growing between the two countries. We want to see that accelerate, and we want to see companies doing further business, so we wholeheartedly welcome the Philippines joining CPTPP.”