Colab CafÃ© launches series of seminars and talks for architects and designers

Colab Café launches series of seminars and talks for architects and designers

Coffee Meet is a series of seminars and talks for architects and designers.

MANILA, Philippines — The newly opened COLAB Café in Kapitolyo, Pasig announced the launch of Coffee Meet, a series of seminars and talks for architects and designers, which will happen from June to August 2025.

The seminar series will cover different topics from new technologies, software and updates on the latest architectural and interior design trends.

The event will highlight prominent personalities and entities in the design space such as architect Royal Pineda, engineer Slater Young, Lumion Pro and the Rizal East Chapter of the United Architects of the Philippines, among others.

“We are happy to share that the COLAB community will kick-off with the Coffee Meet series. The very essence of COLAB must start with the sharing of knowledge, skills and network—all crucial in creating a symbiotic community between the creative community, the business community, the amateurs, the newbies and the experts,” shared Karen Tui, co-founder and CEO of COLAB.

“We are very humbled that we share the same principle with renowned professionals in the field such as Pineda, Young, architect Dax Augustus Tapay, and all our partners in the Coffee Meet Series.”

The series will begin with:

Royal Pineda on “The Culture of Betterment” (June 3)



Builk 360 + Jubili Philippines on “Reimagining Construction Site Visits: Builk360 Virtual Reality Capture” (June 10)



Hooman Design Corporation on “Designing and Building Digital Transformation for Designers and Builders” (June 26)



Dax Augustus Tapay on “Architecture and Content Creation: Marketing for Architects” (July 3)



Slater Young on “Finding Meaning in What We Do” (July 17)



Pino Studio on “Reviving Metabolism Architecture for the Philippines” (July 24)



United Architects of the Philippines – Rizal East Chapter on “Green, Smart, and Resilient Architecture” (August 7)



Trendcom IT & Software Solutions Inc. on “Lumion View: The Next Evolution in Design Visualization” (August 28)

The Coffee Meet series is a free seminar with limited seating. To sign up and register, please visit https://forms.gle/aiiskKWdmUrUxWTg6.

You may also visit COLAB Café at the 2/F, The Vantage at Kapitolyo, 50 West Capitol Drive corner United Street, Kapitolyo, Pasig City.

For more information about COLAB, visit their website at www.colabph.com and follow @colabcafeph on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok.

Editor’s Note: This press release from COLAB is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.