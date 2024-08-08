^

Biz Memos

British Chamber looks forward to swift passage of anti-agri economic sabotage act

Philstar.com
August 8, 2024 | 10:44am
British Chamber looks forward to swift passage of anti-agri economic sabotage act
Authorities seized more than a thousand sacks of illegally imported white onions during an inter-agency operation by the PNP National Capital Region Police Office-Regional Special Operations Group (NCRPO-RSOG), Bureau of Customs and Bureau of Plant Industry at a stock room in Divisoria, Manila on December 3, 2022.
STAR / Miguel de Guzman

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) anticipates the swift passage of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which it consistently supported and identified as one of its key legislative priorities. Ratified by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the said act is currently being enrolled for submission to Malacañang. 

The first bicameral conference committee report has been ratified by the Congress in May 2024, however, Sen. Cynthia Villar, principal author and sponsor of the measure, noted amendments in the reconciled version of the bill, saying that: "Section 18 included the Department of Finance in the composition of the Anti-Agriculture Economic Sabotage Enforcement Group…The reason for this is to prevent connivance between smugglers and employees of BOC.”

During the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22, 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted food security, easing inflation, and rising prices of agricultural commodities as among the key priorities of the government, further noting that, “Because of compelling emergency reasons, such as illegal price manipulations by hoarders, we were constrained to temporarily implement mandated price ceilings on rice. We also extended the reduced tariff rates to facilitate the importation of rice, corn, and pork until the end of this year…This will send a strong signal that we mean serious business.”

 The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that the headline inflation recorded at 4.4% in July 2024 from 3.7% in the previous month. BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson has consistently advocated for a stable food supply in the country and managing inflationary pressures through the recent extension of lowered tariffs on agricultural commodities such as pork until 2028 under the Executive Order No. 62.
    
One of its recent engagements involved hosting the Philippine-British Meat Trade Briefing and Reception in partnership with the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) with key industry leaders from the UK and the Philippine government, and the private sector. The Philippines remain as the 2nd largest UK pork export market in Asia next to China and its 3rd largest pork export market overall. 

Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary for Livestock Deogracias Victor Savellano delivered a keynote message on behalf of the DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel noting that, “Our agricultural sector stands to benefit immensely from these insights and opportunities presented at this briefing. By strengthening the trade relations with the UK, we can enhance [the] quality and variety of meat products available to the Filipino consumers. This in turn supports our local farmers and producers by integrating them into a broader, more dynamic market.”

Nelson further emphasized that, “AHDB has been our trusted partner in terms of reinforcing the UK-Philippine meat trade particularly on pork. We have also been working closely with the British Embassy and the Department of Agriculture to sustain that growth, while also mitigating the challenges on food security and inflation.”

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHILIPPINES

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
TikTok Shop empowers entrepreneurs at National MSME Summit 2024
brandSpace
10 days ago

TikTok Shop empowers entrepreneurs at National MSME Summit 2024

10 days ago
In celebration of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Week, TikTok Shop participated in the National MSME...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Palawan Group of Companies sweeps awards at ABF Fintech and Retail Awards 2024 for championing financial inclusion
brandSpace
13 days ago

Palawan Group of Companies sweeps awards at ABF Fintech and Retail Awards 2024 for championing financial inclusion

13 days ago
Pawnshop and remittance company Palawan Group of Companies achieved remarkable success at the recent Asian Banking and Finance...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Meet these new-gen professionals with alter egos of financial advisors
brandSpace
July 24, 2024 - 10:00am

Meet these new-gen professionals with alter egos of financial advisors

By May Dedicatoria | July 24, 2024 - 10:00am
Philstar.com interviewed three young professionals—Matthew, a public servant; Jemimah, an educator; and Kristel, a soon-to-be...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Global Dominion conferred 2nd consecutive international award&nbsp;
brandSpace
July 24, 2024 - 9:30am

Global Dominion conferred 2nd consecutive international award 

July 24, 2024 - 9:30am
Last 2023, Global Dominion has feted international awards for two years running at the International Finance Awards held in...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber commends SONA highlights on agriculture, cybersecurity
July 24, 2024 - 8:58am

British Chamber commends SONA highlights on agriculture, cybersecurity

July 24, 2024 - 8:58am
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines lauded the key issues noted during the third State of the Nation Address...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with