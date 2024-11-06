^

Nation

2 foreigners nabbed in Manila for economic crimes in Beijing

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 7:00am
Facade of the Bureau of Immigration office in Intramuros, Manila is seen in this November 2019 photo capture on Google Maps.
Google Streetview / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Two foreigners wanted in China for their alleged involvement in large-scale economic crimes were arrested in Manila, the Bureau of Immigration said.

In a statement on Monday, November 4, the bureau said Chinese national Su Yan, 47, and Hong Kong national Hui Chi Lam, 55, were apprehended on October 31 in their condominium along Masangkay St. in Tondo, Manila.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the agency's fugitive search unit carried out the arrests under a mission order he issued in response to a request from the Chinese government.

China's officials had sought the agency’s assistance in locating and deporting the fugitives.

"They will be deported for being undesirable aliens, and their names will be placed on our blacklist, barring them from re-entering the Philippines," Viado said in a statement.

Chinese authorities believe Su and Hui were involved in an illegal investment scheme, colluding to sell financial products without the necessary licenses or qualifications.

Since the scheme began in 2018, the suspects were alleged to have accumulated over 59 million yuan, equivalent to approximately $8.2 million (P478,191,200.00), by defrauding investors.

The bureau also disclosed that arrest warrants were issued for Su and Hui by the public security bureau in Luxi County, Jianxi, China on March 17 of this year.

The agency further noted that both men violated Philippine immigration laws by overstaying after their tourist visas expired, without applying for an extension.

Su and Hui are being held at the bureau’s detention center in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, while awaiting deportation proceedings.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

FRAUD

IMMIGRATION
