^

Biz Memos

Global Dominion Awards 2025 to recognize hardworking Filipino SMEs

Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 11:00am
for Global Dominion
Global Dominion Awards 2025 to recognize hardworking Filipino SMEs
More than half of the company’s customers in the first and second quarter of 2024 are SMEs, and outside that number, there are those who are employed by SMEs. They avail themselves of different loan and financing products, including vehicle mortgage loan, and car and truck financing. Another product which is on the rise among SMEs is the real estate mortgage loan.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — After winning several awards in recent years, including “best non-bank financing company in the Philippines” and “best business financing company," Global Dominion takes a step to pay it forward as it launches the Global Dominion Awards 2025.

“SMEs have been providing jobs and fueling the economy. Their courage to take on risks and challenges oftentimes for the people who trust them, their families, employees, is admirable. Recognizing them and their efforts is simply one of the ways we, at Global Dominion, can repay them,” Global Dominion president and Managing Director Patricia Poco-Palacios said.

More than half of the company’s customers in the first and second quarter of 2024 are SMEs, and outside that number, there are those who are employed by SMEs. They avail themselves of different loan and financing products, including vehicle mortgage loan, and car and truck financing. Another product which is on the rise among SMEs is the real estate mortgage loan.

"From the beginning, our mission at Global Dominion has been towards the growth and development of the SMEs and the economy. Their [SMEs'] selflessness deserves more than just recognition. We are excited about how our strong relationship with the Filipino entrepreneurs will continue to grow in the years to come,” said Global Dominion CEO Robert Jordan Jr.

The company is set to recognize the most innovative and fastest-growing SME, as well as the one that best showcases its concern for the community, altruism, relationships and the environment.

"We encourage everyone to participate by nominating Filipino SMEs that demonstrate rapid growth, innovation, and a strong commitment to both people and the planet,” Global Dominion Chairman Ruben Lugtu 2nd stated. "This is for you!" he added addressing the Filipino SMEs.

Anyone may nominate SMEs through https://bit.ly/globaldominionawards online.

Global Dominion’s purpose is to ignite and accelerate growth in people and organizations to transform lives for the better. It sees itself becoming the financing company of choice of Filipinos by making financing simplified.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

vuukle comment

GLOBAL DOMINION

SMALL ENTERPRISES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sun Life Grepa receives Golden Arrow Award for 6th consecutive year
7 days ago

Sun Life Grepa receives Golden Arrow Award for 6th consecutive year

7 days ago
Sun Life Grepa Financial Inc. (Sun Life Grepa) has once again solidified its commitment to excellence in corporate governance...
Biz Memos
fbtw
RCBC bags twin recognitions at Asia CEO Awards
7 days ago

RCBC bags twin recognitions at Asia CEO Awards

7 days ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) was named among the Circle of Excellence awardees at the Asia CEO Awards...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Hans Sy&rsquo;s leadership in sustainability recognized at PRA Outstanding Filipino Retailers Awards
brandSpace
October 7, 2024 - 2:00pm

Hans Sy’s leadership in sustainability recognized at PRA Outstanding Filipino Retailers Awards

October 7, 2024 - 2:00pm
Hans Sy, chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime Holdings, has been honored with the Philippine Retailers Association...
Biz Memos
fbtw
MediaDonuts by Aleph partners with Pinterest as sales representative in key new markets
October 4, 2024 - 3:10pm

MediaDonuts by Aleph partners with Pinterest as sales representative in key new markets

October 4, 2024 - 3:10pm
MediaDonuts is the newest member of the Aleph family of brands. Aleph and Pinterest recently announced an expansion of their...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Lifestyle Sourcing Expo slated at SMX
October 4, 2024 - 12:00am

Lifestyle Sourcing Expo slated at SMX

October 4, 2024 - 12:00am
The Philippine Lifestyle Sourcing Expo is set to take place from October 10 to 12 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, marking...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber welcomes signing of anti-agricultural economic sabotage law
September 27, 2024 - 9:10pm

British Chamber welcomes signing of anti-agricultural economic sabotage law

September 27, 2024 - 9:10pm
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines has welcomed the signing of the Republic Act No. 12022 or the Anti-Agricultural...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with