Aboitiz InfraCapital positions Philippines as preferred hub for Japanese investments

(From left) Marubeni Corporation deputy general manager for next-generation social infrastructure Shirozono Kazuaki, Aboitiz Power EnerZone Group president and COO Dante Pollescas, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. VP and Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu) Inc. director Hitoshi Kono, Philippine Economic Zone Authority director general Tereso Panga, Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo special trade representative and commercial counselor Dita Angara-Mathay, LIMA Land Inc. and Cebu Industrial Park Developers Inc. president and Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates head Rafael Fernandez De Mesa and VP for business development, sales and leasing Monica Trajano at the Philippines-Japan Investment Forum in Tokyo.

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, a pioneer in developing smart, sustainable, and industrial-anchored developments, continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the Philippines as a premier investment destination. In its recent investment mission to Tokyo and Osaka, held in collaboration with the Philippine government, Aboitiz InfraCapital strengthened its commitment to fostering international partnerships and driving economic growth, with a focus on deepening ties with Japanese investors.

With over 1,700 hectares of industrial development across four strategic locations—LIMA Estate in Batangas, West Cebu Estate and MEZ2 Estate in Cebu, and TARI Estate in Central Luzon—Aboitiz InfraCapital has established itself as a vital partner in supporting economic growth in the Philippines. To date, Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates have generated more than 100,000 jobs and attracted P158 billion in investments. In 2023 alone, the Estates facilitated $3.4 billion in exports, further demonstrating the Philippines’ competitive advantage in Southeast Asia.

TARI Estate is a 200-hectare Economic Estate set to transform the industrial landscape of Central Luzon. Located in Tarlac City.

The investment mission, held in collaboration with the Embassy of the Philippines in Tokyo, the Consulate General in Osaka, the Department of Trade and Industry-Philippine Trade and Investment Center (DTI-PTIC), and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), brought together government officials, industry leaders and prominent Japanese investors.

The discussions focused on expanding opportunities in the Philippines, emphasizing the country's strategic location, robust workforce and government initiatives designed to promote ease of doing business.

“Our collaboration with Aboitiz InfraCapital has been critical in showcasing the Philippines as a key partner for Japanese investors,” said Dita Angara-Mathay, Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Tokyo special trade representative and commercial counselor.

“The establishment of green lanes for strategic investments and the implementation of critical reforms such as the CREATE Act and CREATE MORE Bill have further strengthened the Philippines’ position as one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies. By simplifying processes and reducing bureaucratic hurdles, we are ensuring that Japanese companies have a clear path to success when they invest in the Philippines.”

Strengthening Japan-Philippine ties

The strong relationship between Japan and the Philippines continues to be a cornerstone of the country’s economic growth.

“Japan remains the Philippines’ largest foreign investor, accounting for 28% of total investments in 2023. This partnership has contributed $16.3 billion in exports and generated over 340,000 direct jobs across PEZA-registered enterprises,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president of LIMA Land and head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates is perfectly positioned to attract and support continued investment from Japanese companies. Our developments provide not only a prime location but also a vibrant business ecosystem, backed by a highly skilled and motivated workforce motivated to contribute to the success of any business.”

Japanese locators are a significant presence within Aboitiz InfraCapital’s estates, making up 32% of the companies across its Economic Estates. Industry leaders such as Tsuneishi Holdings Cebu, NKC Manufacturing, Yamaha, Kurabe Industrial Philippines Inc., and Epson Precision Philippines have found success in these strategically positioned industrial hubs.

Their presence underscores the Philippines’ stability and its ability to serve as a gateway for expansion across the ASEAN region.

Holistic ecosystems for long-term success

Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates are designed to provide locators with more than just industrial spaces—they offer holistic ecosystems that integrate critical infrastructure solutions such as reliable power, water, construction and telecommunication services, along with regulatory and operational support. This comprehensive approach allows locators to optimize costs, enhance productivity and focus on long-term growth.

“The success of Japanese companies in our estates is a testament to the quality of our business-ready ecosystems,” added Fernandez de Mesa. “We remain committed to providing our locators with the best environment for growth through a seamless, sustainable, and forward-thinking approach to industrial development.”

(Back) Shirozono Kazuaki, Dante Pollescas and Michael Alfred Ignacio; (front, from left) Tereso Panga, Consulate General for Osaka Voltaire Guzman, Monica Trajano and Hitoshi Kono at the Philippines-Japan Investment Mission in Osaka.

The Philippines-Japan Investment Forum served as a dynamic platform for promoting the Philippines’ strategic economic programs, competitive advantages in infrastructure, and the latest investment policies and incentives. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of the nation's robust infrastructure and its competitive edge within the ASEAN region. Experts provided in-depth insights into the latest investment policies, tax incentives, and regulatory guidelines, offering potential investors the clarity and confidence needed to explore opportunities in the Philippines.

In line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision, PEZA director general Tereso Panga shared, “The Philippines is open for business, and our ecozones are ready to welcome your investments. As one of the best-performing countries in the ASEAN region, we are well-positioned to be the hub for smart and sustainable manufacturing.”

As Aboitiz InfraCapital continues to shape the future of industrial development in the Philippines, the company remains steadfast in its mission to attract global investments, generate high-value jobs, and drive innovation. Through its strategic partnerships with both public and private sectors, Aboitiz InfraCapital plays a pivotal role in advancing the government’s vision of building a more sustainable, inclusive and globally competitive economy.

